2025 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Will Lions Use Tag on Free Agent?
The Detroit Lions are not expected to use the franchise tag on one of their own free agents.
Beginning February 18 through 4:00 p.m EST on March 4, NFL teams are allowed to designate players as franchise or transition players.
General manager Brad Holmes has yet to tag a player during his tenure in Motown.
According to ESPN, "Detroit hasn't used the franchise tag since applying it to defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in 2018 after he registered 12 sacks during the 2017 season. Their priority free agents this offseason are veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Carlton Davis III and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. But based on general manager Brad Holmes' track record, it doesn't seem like he would exercise that option on anyone from this year's group. He probably will allow them to test the waters before trying to reach a new deal, as he has prioritized developing young talent."
Detroit currently has approximately $45 million in cap space available. Some key decisions that will also need to be made by the front office involve potential lucrative extensions for Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.
Both players are cornerstone pieces of the defense. Holmes and Co. have proven the Lions are willing to reward players who excel with long-term extensions.
Follow along, as Lions OnSI will update regularly the full list of players designated to receive a franchise or transitional tag. This list of players will impact Detroit's ability to acquire an impending free agent.