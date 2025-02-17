All Bengals

Sources: Cincinnati Bengals Plan to Use Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins for Second-Straight Year

The 26-year-old played on the tag last year. This time feels different.

James Rapien

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes live on social media after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes live on social media after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan on placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second-straight season, league sources have confirmed.

The tag window officially opens on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. ET and lasts until Tuesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

Sources say Higgins' camp expects to get tagged at this point. He would be the top free agent if he were to make it to free agency.

That isn't expected to happen. The Bengals will tag Higgins by the March 4 deadline.

Their "why" certainly feels different this time around.

Last year the Bengals tagged Higgins and there wasn't much dialogue about a long-term contract. He was the only player that was tagged by his team last year that didn't sign a multi-year extension.

This year feels different. The Bengals plan to sign the star receiver to a long-term deal, sources say.

Higgins changed agents in December, moving on from David Mulugheta. He signed with Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports.

That move is one of the many reasons why Higgins could stick around in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

Joe Burrow is another major factor. The star quarterback has made it clear that he wants Higgins in stripes in 2025 and beyond.

“Tee is a need, yes,” Burrow said in December. "Those discussions are ongoing and I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back."

Higgins wants to return. Burrow wants him back and the Bengals want him back.

In an ideal world, the two sides would agree to a long-term contract without the tag, but that may not happen before the March 4 deadline.

If it doesn't, Cincinnati plans to use the non-exclusive franchise tag for a second-straight year.

That does mean a team could negotiate a long-term deal with Higgins, but it would cost them two first round picks if the Bengals didn't match the contract.

That's highly unlikely. Higgins will make $26.18 million on the franchise tag, but those numbers would change if he agrees to a new contract.

The numbers have to work, but the Bengals and Higgins are hoping to reach a long-term agreement that would keep him in Cincinnati.

