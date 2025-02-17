Notes: Jets Could Have Interest in Tim Patrick
The Detroit Lions will no doubt have plenty of interest in their pending free agents from the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.
Former Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have taken over those two teams and could have interest in bringing their former players to help establish the culture with their new teams.
One player who could interest the New York Jets is wide receiver Tim Patrick. Signed to the Lions after missing each of the previous two seasons with significant injuries, Patrick wound up playing a pivotal role for Detroit's offense in 2024.
Now, with the Jets facing questions at the wide receiver position, ESPN mentioned Patrick as a potential free agent the team could have an eye on. In addition to Glenn, Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is also a former member of Dan Campbell's staff.
Patrick had 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit during the regular season.
"One free agent to watch is Tim Patrick of the Detroit Lions-- an obvious connection to coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand," wrote ESPN's Rich Cimini.
