2025 Pro Day Schedule When Potential Lions Will Workout

The Detroit Lions scouting department and front office will be attending numerous college prospects Pro Days in order to watch workouts of prospects who could eventually end up on the roster.

Many of the top prospects, including those from the University of Michigan, elected not to participate in workouts at the recent scouting combine. While some were dealing with injuries, many elect to wait until they can workout in a more controlled environment, with athletes they trust and already have a rapport with.

According to reports, Detroit has already attended workouts at East Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Here is the official schedule of upcoming workouts at schools where Detroit and general manager Brad Holmes could find the next core group of players that will help the team win games for the foreseeable future.

2025 PRO DAY SCHEDULE

March 11

Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee

March 12

Georgia, Rutgers

March 13

Clemson

March 14

Georgia Tech

March 17

Arkansas, UCLA

March 18-21: Big 12 Pro Day (team dates TBD)

Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

March 18

Central Arkansas, Northwestern, Oregon, South Carolina

March 19

Alabama, Alabama A&M, Minnesota

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) sneaks a peek into the back field against the Vanderbilt Commodores / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

March 20

California, William & Mary

March 21 Big 12 Pro Day (Final Day)

Florida State, Michigan, Missouri

March 24

Boston College, Bowling Green, Miami (Fla.)

March 25

East Carolina, Nebraska, UConn

March 26

Boise State, Ohio State, LSU, Texas

March 27

Florida, North Dakota State, Norte Dame, Mississippi State

March 28

Penn State

April 4

Montana State

