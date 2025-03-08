2025 Pro Day Schedule When Potential Lions Will Workout
The Detroit Lions scouting department and front office will be attending numerous college prospects Pro Days in order to watch workouts of prospects who could eventually end up on the roster.
Many of the top prospects, including those from the University of Michigan, elected not to participate in workouts at the recent scouting combine. While some were dealing with injuries, many elect to wait until they can workout in a more controlled environment, with athletes they trust and already have a rapport with.
According to reports, Detroit has already attended workouts at East Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
Here is the official schedule of upcoming workouts at schools where Detroit and general manager Brad Holmes could find the next core group of players that will help the team win games for the foreseeable future.
2025 PRO DAY SCHEDULE
March 11
Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee
March 12
Georgia, Rutgers
March 13
Clemson
March 14
Georgia Tech
March 17
Arkansas, UCLA
March 18-21: Big 12 Pro Day (team dates TBD)
Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
March 18
Central Arkansas, Northwestern, Oregon, South Carolina
March 19
Alabama, Alabama A&M, Minnesota
March 20
California, William & Mary
March 21 Big 12 Pro Day (Final Day)
Florida State, Michigan, Missouri
March 24
Boston College, Bowling Green, Miami (Fla.)
March 25
East Carolina, Nebraska, UConn
March 26
Boise State, Ohio State, LSU, Texas
March 27
Florida, North Dakota State, Norte Dame, Mississippi State
March 28
Penn State
April 4
Montana State