Is Derrick Harmon Lions' DT of Future?
Will the Detroit Lions target the interior defensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft?
With Alim McNeill's status for the start of the season uncertain due to a torn ACL suffered late in the year and Levi Onwuzurike set to hit free agency, the Lions could deal with depth issues at the start of next season.
As a result, the team could certainly look to add young talent to the mix in this year's draft, and Oregon's Derrick Harmon is one of the top options in this year's class.
Harmon is a Michigan State transfer who had a solid campaign for the Ducks in 2024, helping the team win a Big Ten championship and gain the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Though Oregon was defeated by the eventual national champion Ohio State, it was a solid year for Harmon and company.
The defender showcased his impressive athleticism at the NFL Combine, running a 4.95 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 313 pounds. Hailing from Detroit, he has local ties and would be a nice fit for Detroit's defense.
Among his best qualities is his ability to rush the passer. He had 55 total pressures last season for the Ducks, including five sacks. Additionally, he forced two fumbles and was an impact player in the passing game with four passes broken up. All told, he earned second-team All-American honors for his efforts.
Harmon plays strong, as his physicality helps him win at the line of scrimmage against blockers assigned to him. He has a powerful punch with his hands, and utilizes his length to rip past linemen in pursuit of the quarterback.
"Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish."
With this blend of size and athleticism, he projects to be a solid three technique at the professional level. Because of his pass rushing ability, he could also slide out near the edge to work his way into the big defensive end role.
With DJ Reader likely returning to handle the nose tackle duties and McNeill eventually returning to full health, Harmon is the type of player Detroit could target as a rotational contributor. If McNeill is unable to go at the start of the season, there could be plenty of snaps available right away.
If the Lions are unable to retain Onwuzurike, the need for depth at defensive tackle will continue to increase. As a result, targeting a ready-made contributor like Harmon makes sense for the team on the draft's second day.