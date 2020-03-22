3 Bold Moves Lions Can Still Make in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions were active in the free agency period, signing eight players in an attempt to drastically improve their roster.

Detroit has approximately $12 million remaining in salary-cap space to bolster their roster.

The organization can still make bold moves to improve the team by considering adding these remaining free agents.

WR Robby Anderson

Free-agent wideout Robby Anderson should be a target Detroit looks to bring in to complement emerging No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent, and signed with the New York Jets in 2016.

In his first four seasons, he emerged as a big-play threat in the passing game.

In the last three years, he's averaged 14.9 yards per reception.

Recall, Anderson played in a Jets offense led by inexperienced quarterback Sam Darnold -- not exactly an offense known for monstrous offensive production.

NT Shelby Harris

In 2019, Harris produced six sacks.

According to PFF, he received a 73.1 pass-rush grade on 636 snaps.

He recorded 15 sacks during his three seasons in Denver.

“The Lions went from stacked on the interior defensive line to in dire need of help in just one-year’s time,” Pro Football Focus writes. "They’ll be hunting for talent there this free agency, and Shelby Harris is the low-risk, high-reward type player who fits the bill."

CB Ronald Darby

Another free agent cornerback that is familiar with Undlin and may be a good fit in Detroit.

Despite injury concerns, Darby is still considered by many to be one of the better defensive backs in the league.

According to NFL scouts, Darby possesses very good athletic ability, elite acceleration and burst, very good jumping ability and above-average speed.

