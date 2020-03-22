AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Bold Moves Lions Can Still Make in Free Agency

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions were active in the free agency period, signing eight players in an attempt to drastically improve their roster. 

Detroit has approximately $12 million remaining in salary-cap space to bolster their roster.

The organization can still make bold moves to improve the team by considering adding these remaining free agents. 

WR Robby Anderson 

Free-agent wideout Robby Anderson should be a target Detroit looks to bring in to complement emerging No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay.

Anderson was an undrafted free agent, and signed with the New York Jets in 2016.

In his first four seasons, he emerged as a big-play threat in the passing game.

In the last three years, he's averaged 14.9 yards per reception.

Recall, Anderson played in a Jets offense led by inexperienced quarterback Sam Darnold -- not exactly an offense known for monstrous offensive production.

NT Shelby Harris 

In 2019, Harris produced six sacks.

According to PFF, he received a 73.1 pass-rush grade on 636 snaps.

He recorded 15 sacks during his three seasons in Denver.

“The Lions went from stacked on the interior defensive line to in dire need of help in just one-year’s time,” Pro Football Focus writes. "They’ll be hunting for talent there this free agency, and Shelby Harris is the low-risk, high-reward type player who fits the bill."

CB Ronald Darby

Another free agent cornerback that is familiar with Undlin and may be  a good fit in Detroit.

Despite injury concerns, Darby is still considered by many to be one of the better defensive backs in the league.

According to NFL scouts, Darby possesses very good athletic ability, elite acceleration and burst, very good jumping ability and above-average speed.

Related

DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

Lions Draft Needs After Early Free Agency

Detroit Lions are NFC North's Biggest Winner in Free Agency

Podcast: Free Agency Grades and a Fan Base Divided

Comments (1)
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

What about Suh?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Draft Needs after Early Free Agency

Read what are the remaining needs for the Lions after Free Agency

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

DL Nick Williams shared his thoughts about joining the Detroit Lions. Read how he thinks he can contribute to his new team

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions are NFC North's Biggest Winner in Free Agency

According to many, the Lions were the biggest winners in the division following the week of acquisitions. Read why

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

All Lions: S Duron Harmon Praises Coach Steve Gregory

New Lions safety Duron Harmon spoke to Detroit reporters Friday via teleconference

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Podcast: Free Agency Grades and a Fan Base Divided

Watch the latest edition of the SI Lions Maven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Orlovsky: "Lions Organization Has a Problem and It Starts With Their Head Coach"

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky reacts to Matt Patricia's feud with Darius Slay

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Darius Slay Described as "Major Cancer" in 2019

Read about an incident that occurred in 2018 between Matt Patricia and Darius Slay. Also, a Lions source tells the Free Press how Slay acted in 2019.

John Maakaron

by

detlion

Lions Acquire Former Bengals CB Tony McRae

Lions acquire cornerback Tony McRae from Cincinnatti Bengals

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Praised and Criticized for Free Agency Approach

Are you in favor of the Lions approach in free-agency?

John Maakaron

by

ArtCalifornia

Lions Select OL Mekhi Becton in Latest Mock Draft

Chargers trade up and Lions select OL Mekhi Becton. Read why Becton could help retool Detroit's offensive line.

John Maakaron

by

ArtCalifornia