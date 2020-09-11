4 Key Players Lions Need to Defeat Chicago Bears

This Sunday's NFC North divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears is important for both squads.

Even though the result only counts as one game, a loss in the season opener will certainly ramp up the pressure to succeed for both organizations.

For head coach Matt Patricia and new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, Detroit's defense must simply begin to establish their identity and perform at crunch time.

If Mitchell Trubisky is able to torch the defense yet again, all confidence that was gained this past offseason will evaporate.

Here is a list of five players key to a Lions victory on Sunday over the Bears.

1.) Trey Flowers

Flowers and the rest of the Lions defense have been made aware repeatedly that Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has had his way with them.

“As far as what he’s capable of doing and what he’s able to do and what he does best, you know, from a defensive line standpoint, we have to keep him in the pocket,” Flowers said in a recent video conference with Detroit media. "We have to rush with great awareness and when it comes to him being capable of running the ball -- on the read-options and things like that, the read-zones -- just being disciplined and that’s always all the way across the board. When you take a look back, we didn’t have preseason and stuff to see. We take a look back at what some of the things they hurt us with. We definitely know that we got to keep him in the pocket and make him uncomfortable in the pocket."

Detroit's defensive line, led by Flowers, must force the pocket to collapse or risk getting picked apart yet again.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Trey Flowers © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Desmond Trufant

Led by Allen Robinson, Chicago's offense should test Detroit's secondary early and often.

Could Detroit's veteran cornerback draw the tough assignment of covering Robinson?

Trufant was brought in to be a veteran presence and to be a stabilizing force for a young core of defensive backs.

Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye are still developing and learning the position.

Trufant and cornerback Justin Coleman must step up limit the big plays and effectively tackle in open space.

3.) Matthew Stafford

Detroit's veteran quarterback is poised for a monster 2020 season.

If healthy, Stafford and second-year offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell should have Detroit's offense revved up and ready to produce.

Like in any NFL contest, Stafford must make the throws when needed and limit turnovers.

If Detroit's franchise passer can take advantage of a young defensive back in Jaylon Johnson, Detroit can put up points in a hurry.

The Bears rookie defensive back gets his first opportunity to start in the NFL, and Detroit's trio of talented wide receivers should test him quickly to welcome him to the NFL.

4.) Jamie Collins

Detroit's linebackers have yet to earn the trust of anyone.

Last season, the linebackers and defensive line simply struggled to work together effectively.

Led by Collins, the talent at linebacker has been upgraded.

Detroit's veteran linebacker will be called upon to play at multiple positions in Patricia's scheme. Based on his success at New England last season, Collins has the ability to rise to the occasion.

Patricia and Co. are aware of veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.

Graham has reportedly had a solid training camp in 2020.

If Chicago runs 12 personnel regularly, Detroit's defense had better limit Graham's productivity or he could be in store for a big day.

