Detroit Lions 2026 Week 1 Updated Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions 2026 season begins Sunday.

After a long offseason, the Lions host the New Orleans Saints in the opener at Ford Field. It's an opportunity for Dan Campbell and company to get the season off on the right foot after a tough finish to last season.

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Joshua Dobbs

Goff enters his sixth season at the helm of the Lions' offense and is looking for another big year. He's been one of the league's most durable passers, as he hasn't missed a start since his first year with the team.

If he were to go down, the Lions have a veteran option behind him in Dobbs. A seasoned veteran, Dobbs should have the ability to pilot the offense efficiently in an emergency situation.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Jacob Saylors OR Sione Vaki

Injured: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve)

Gibbs is the official bell-cow running back for the first time in his career. One of the favorites for Offensive Player of the Year, Gibbs appears to have a big season in store.

With Pacheco sidelined, both Saylors and Vaki could get a look spelling Gibbs on Sunday. Saylors looked to be ahead of Vaki based on his preseason performance, but Campbell made it sound like Vaki is right in the mix heading into the game.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Tom Kennedy, Tay Martin

Injured: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve)

St. Brown and Williams both are established stars, and as a result Goff can utilize both weapons efficiently. However, there are eyes on TeSlaa who has been tabbed as a breakout candidate entering his second season.

TeSlaa had an up-and-down training camp, and while there's still optimism surrounding him, it remains to be seen whether or not he can produce at a top-tier level. The Lions have Kennedy and Martin as depth options who will also contribute on special teams.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserve: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks

LaPorta is back in the mix after missing the final seven games of last season. The Lions felt his absence heavily last year, as he is a reliable security blanket for Goff in key situations.

Wright has carved out a niche as the team's backup tight end, while Conklin offers veteran stability as the third option. Meeks, meanwhile, will fight for a role after making the roster as a converted wide receiver.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right)

Backup: Larry Borom

Injured: Giovanni Manu (Non-Football Injury)

Miller is slated to start after outperforming Larry Borom throughout camp. Meanwhile, Sewell will make his first start as the full-time left tackle following Taylor Decker's offseason release. It will look different, as Decker was a staple at the position for a decade, but the Lions are ultra confident that he will handle the responsibility well.

Borom will serve as the swing tackle in jumbo packages, and second-year LSU product Miles Frazier could also get some work at tackle if someone suffers an injury thanks to his versatility.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right)

Backups: Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier

Ratledge is another breakout candidate from last year's draft class, as he's cemented himself on the right side. The left guard spot is less certain, with Mahogany expected to start but Bartch also in the mix.

Campbell has left this competition open even with Bartch missing significant time in offseason workouts and training camp. This could be an indication that Bartch will eventually take over after working his way back from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs

Backup: Ratledge

Injured: Cade Mays (Injured reserve)

With Mays out at least the first four weeks, Scruggs will be the center to start the year. The versatile interior lineman was acquired in the David Montgomery trade, and while the majority of his experience has been at guard he had good moments in training camp.

If he were to go down, Ratledge has worked at the position in each of his two training camps and would likely be called upon.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike

Reserves: Ben Stille, Mekhi Wingo

The Lions will count on Williams for a more significant role in his second season. A first-round pick in last year's draft, Williams had a strong offseason where he attacked his diet and workout regimen in an effort to be more durable.

He could work nicely next to McNeill, who is expected to be closer to the 2024 version of himself after last year was interrupted by his recovery from a torn ACL. Behind them, Gill-Howard could get some work after an exceptional performance in the preseason.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore

Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O'Neill

Injured: Payton Turner (Injured reserve)

Hutchinson will be looked to as an anchor of the defense, as his ability to get pressure on Tyler Shough will set up everything else. Opposite him, Wonnum will be the guy as the Lions believe he can be an ideal compliment based on his skill set.

Lacy will get some work as the big end in certain packages, as could Hassanein. Moore, meanwhile, appears healthy after a hamstring injury and could be a specialized option in passing downs to put heat on the quarterback.

Linebacker

Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM), Devin White (WILL)

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie

Reserve: Jimmy Rolder

Injured: Damone Clark (Injured reserve)

Campbell is a defensive captain for the first time, and appears primed to handle the role at a high level. Barnes is another staple, while White and Rodriguez are competing for the WILL spot and both could see time there.

Nowaske and Bachie are both ahead of Rolder because they have solidified special teams roles. Rolder could certainly be in the mix, and he was off the injury report Friday which is a positive sign for the Lions after he missed most of training camp.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary (nickel)

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey

Veterans lead the way here with Reed and Ya-Sin, both of whom are experienced options in Detroit's defense. However, after that the stability ends. McCreary and Abney could both get time at the nickel spot, with Abney trending up after a solid preseason.

Rakestraw, meanwhile, is expected to contribute in some capacity heading into his third season. Injuries have hampered his growth through the first two seasons of his career, but he's healthy and should factor into the secondary be it as an outside corner or at nickel.

Safety

Starters: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox

Backups: Thomas Harper, Christian Izien (Questionable, Groin)

Injured: Brian Branch (PUP), Kerby Joseph (PUP)

With Branch and Joseph sidelined, the Lions are reaping the benefits of their proactivity. Clark and Izien are new additions, while Maddox and Harper are returning veteran options. While the group isn't as dynamic as it is with Branch and Joseph at their best, this group is in a good spot from a depth perspective.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returner: Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy

Bates, Fox and Hatten have been solidified in their roles for the duration of the offseason, as the Lions didn't bring in any competition for them. Meanwhile, Kennedy adds some stability in the return game after performing well there in place of Kalif Raymond last season.