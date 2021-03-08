4 Teams That Could Pursue Romeo Okwara in Free Agency

Read more on four teams that could pursue defensive end Romeo Okwara in free agency this offseason

With the popular opinion among NFL insiders being that the Detroit Lions will use their franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, the fate of defensive end Romeo Okwara is uncertain.

Okwara enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, recording 10 sacks while playing as an EDGE rusher. He earned an 84.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance, and established himself as a candidate to earn significant money during the 2021 free-agency cycle.

But, what happens if the Lions decide to let him walk?

Here are four teams that could pursue Okwara in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has been active this offseason, trading for quarterback Carson Wentz as it begins a serious chase for a championship.

Last season, the Colts' defense ranked eighth in yards allowed.

Currently, the Colts have two defensive ends that are set to be free agents: Justin Houston and Denico Autry. Both were starters last season, with the two combining for 15.5 sacks. Even if Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard decides to bring one back, Okwara could be a valuable addition.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo outperformed expectations in 2020 by rolling to the AFC Championship Game before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of the Bills' success was due to their defense, including a pass rush that was near the top of the league in productivity.

Trent Murphy, who was a starter for the Bills, is due to be a free agent, and the Bills could elect to choose Okwara with hopes that he continues his solid play from 2020.

Having a piece like Okwara, even if it’s just for depth purposes, would be important for the organization.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders appear to be in the market for a pass-rusher, with former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell having yet to pan out. Ferrell was drafted No. 4 overall in 2019, and has produced just seven sacks in two years.

Las Vegas has a pair of veterans in Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley. But, both are trying to get their careers back on track as opposed to Okwara, who is on the rise.

Fellow youngster Maxx Crosby has shown promise, as well. However, Okwara would fit perfect with this organization, as a young, veteran piece who has proven that he can get it done.

The Raiders are by no means contenders. But, an addition like Okwara could put the defense in position to be competitive.

Seattle Seahawks

Questions arose early in the 2020 season about the Seahawks' pass-rushing unit. Trading for Carlos Dunlap helped, but Seattle still struggled to put pressure on quarterbacks. Now, with another divisional opponent adding a star at quarterback in the L.A. Rams with Matthew Stafford, the heat is on Seattle to add pass-rush depth.

Enter Okwara. The Seahawks have the funds to sign him, as Okwara won’t be incredibly expensive.

The organization is reeling after an upset loss in the playoffs to the Rams, and every addition it makes this offseason should only help with convincing Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson not to request a trade.

