5 Key Detroit Lions Who Must Excel Against Ravens
For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions are being featured in primetime, playing on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
Historically, the Ravens have had Detroit’s number, with the AFC North squad leading 6-1 in all-time matchups.
The Lions were blown out, 38-6, in the most recent matchup back in 2023. That season, the Lions later went on to secure a spot in the NFC Championship game.
In order to turn around their struggles against the Ravens, the Lions’ stars need to execute and play at a very high level.
Here are five players the Lions must count on to have success against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.
Terrion Arnold
Arnold is a player that did not have the hottest start to his sophomore campaign. Green Bay picked on the Alabama product early and often during week one, with Arnold giving up a passing touchdown, another deep completion, and multiple first downs. Worse yet, he exited at halftime with a groin injury and did not return.
Chicago followed the same blueprint, and D.J. Moore found similar success lined up against the second-year defensive back. Arnold did turn things around in the second half of the game against the Bears, coming down with an interception that was wiped out by a penalty.
The trio of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins does not loom quite as large as a matchup against Moore, but whichever receiver lines up against Arnold will likely get targeted early, based on how the last two games have started.
Brian Branch
Branch, another former Alabama defensive back, has had an electric start to his campaign. Against Green Bay, he had a pick-six that was whistled back, and then got a turnover that counted against the Bears, punching the ball out and also adding a tackle for loss later.
Branch has been all over the field, and his 91.8 PFF grade ranks second among all safeties that have played over 100 snaps this season. If the Lions want to disrupt Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, their star safety might need to force a turnover or two again.
Jared Goff
Goff did not have a great start to his season against Green Bay, but proceeded to have one of the better games of his career against Chicago last week. If Detroit wants to march into Maryland and win, the week two version of Jared Goff needs to be leading the huddle.
Against Chicago, the former top overall pick only had five incompletions, threw for five touchdowns, and surpassed 330 passing yards. Whether it was deep shots to Jameson Williams, rhythm throws to Amon-Ra St. Brown, or sideline windows to Isaac TeSlaa, the California quarterback was perfectly on time to all of his targets. Against former divisional rival Jaire Alexander, that quality will be much-needed. If Goff is a second late, the former Packer can break on the ball and house it.
The Ravens also have Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphery on their injury report, which is something that, regardless of if the defensive backs play, can be exploited.
Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa has had the most impressive two catches to begin his career. The third-round selection has hauled in two passes with one hand, barely staying in bounds both times.
Both have came at crucial times, too. He was responsible for the first Lions’ touchdown of the season against the Packers, and his catch against the Bears set up an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown that sparked Detroit’s explosive second half.
Against the Ravens, the Lions need more of an impact from TeSlaa. He has the speed and explosiveness to present issues for the flock, and can stretch the secondary. Even if he is held to a single catch again, his athleticism can open the pass game for St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and fellow speedster Jameson Williams to do damage.
That said, a multi-catch game for TeSlaa can only mean good things, based on how his career has started.
Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson got in the stat column last week, alongside disrupting Ben Johnson’s gameplan multiple times last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall pick by Detroit saw one-on-one chances and sent Caleb Williams scrambling.
With Marcus Davenport out this weekend, it is highly likely that the Michigan product sees double teams on Monday night. Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will need to find a way to record pressure on the edges, with Tyleik Williams, D.J. Reader, and Mekhi Wingo among the players that need to cause havoc on the interior.
The player from this group that is most likely to kick start this team with momentum is Hutchinson. If Hutchinson can make an impact early, any attention focused on him frees up one-on-one matchups, just like what happened last weekend.
With Lamar Jackson’s scrambling ability, a sack may not happen, but making the former NFL MVP uncomfortable in the pocket or stuffing Derrick Henry in the backfield a few times can go a long way towards a Lions victory bid.