What Is Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Baltimore Ravens?
When the Detroit Lions line up against the Baltimore Ravens Monday night, all eyes will be on one of the most pivotal one-on-one matchups of the night: second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold vs. Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Arnold, the Lions’ 2024 first-round pick out of Alabama, has endured growing pains since day one.
His rookie campaign was full of struggles, as he allowed a 99.2 passer rating on throws his way and failed to record an interception across 662 coverage snaps. His Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 50.4 ranked him near the bottom of the league, and his 10 penalties were among the most by any defender.
The early returns in 2025 haven’t been much better, either.
Through two games, Arnold owns a 46.5 PFF coverage mark, ranking 108th among cornerbacks.
He’s been targeted 15 times, and has permitted 10 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown, giving opposing quarterbacks a 128.5 rating when testing him.
Arnold, to his credit, hasn’t allowed the rocky start to impair his confidence.
"I don't grade myself based on how does it look?" Arnold expressed to reporters this past week. "When I sit down there with my coach and analyze the tape and really break it down, put yourself in coverages and think about how you could've won your one-on-one, that's how I grade it.”
Despite the rough patches Arnold has encountered early in his career, Lions head man Dan Campbell remains confident in the second-year corner’s ability.
“I feel great about T.A," Campbell said Saturday. "He goes to work and he does not lack confidence. He acknowledges like, 'Hey man, I can be better, and I will be better.' And he goes out there and works at it in practice.
"It just happens to be those guys get on an island a lot. It's like your quarterback, right. And everybody sees it, but there's plenty of things that go on that not everybody sees where we need guys to be better. And you just continue to work at it in practice, and they do get better. So, I'm not worried about T.A.”
Arnold’s resilience will be put to the test against Flowers, who has quickly established himself as Baltimore’s most dangerous receiver.
The third-year wideout is fresh off a 1,059-yard season in 2024, and has picked up right where he left off.
Through two games, Flowers leads the Ravens with 14 receptions for 218 yards, earning an 86.6 receiving grade from PFF, the fourth-best mark among 68 qualified receivers.
Flowers’ intangibles, including blazing speed, sharp route-running and high-level after-the-catch ability, present a nightmare matchup for any corner, let alone one trying to find his footing.
Last year, the Florida native posted five games with north of 100 receiving yards, often serving as Lamar Jackson’s go-to playmaker when Baltimore needed a spark through the air.
Detroit’s defensive gameplan will surely involve safety help and disguising coverages to curtail Flowers’ production. Yet, Arnold’s ability to rise to the occasion could ultimately determine whether the Lions can slow down the Ravens’ passing attack.
At this present juncture, I’m predicting that Flowers will end up with six receptions for 80 yards – but will be kept out of the end zone – against Arnold and Detroit’s defensive backs in this Week 3 showdown.