Lions' Week 13 Depth Chart Features Possible Return of Key Defenders

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives heading into the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

Currently a game out of the playoff picture, the Lions' annual Thanksgiving matchup carries big stakes for their question for a third straight NFC North crown. A win over the Packers and loss by the Bears would put the Lions back in first-place.

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Kyle Allen

Goff earned his first win with the Lions on Thanksgiving last year and will be looking for a better offensive performance than the team had in its Week 1 meeting with the Packers. Green Bay's pass-rush will bring plenty of pressure, and Goff being efficient will be key for the overall offensive success.

Running backs

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: David Montgomery

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

Gibbs has created separation with his explosiveness when it comes to snap counts. However, there will always be a place for Montgomery's physicality. The Lions parted ways with Craig Reynolds on Wednesday, which leaves the team with Vaki and Saylors as reserves and special teams contributors.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy

Out/injured: Kalif Raymond (Out, ankle)

TeSlaa has seen an increase in snaps over the last three weeks, particularly since Sam LaPorta's injury. With Raymond out, there could be more targets available for the rookie wideout. Kennedy was signed to the active roster, likely to help on returns until Raymond is healthy.

Tight ends

Starter: Ross Dwelley

Backup: Anthony Firkser

Reserve: Zach Horton (Practice squad elevation)

Out/injured: Sam LaPorta (Injured reserve), Brock Wright (Out, neck), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)

LaPorta is expected to be done for the year, and with Wright out Thursday the Lions are dangerously low on tight end depth. Dwelley has been with the team since Week 3, but does not have a catch. Firkser is being elevated for the second time, while Horton is an undrafted free agent who impressed at times during camp.

Offensive line

Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, shoulder), Kayode Awosika (LG), Trystan Colon (C), Tate Ratledge (RG, Questionable, knee), Penei Sewell (RT, Questionable, ankle)

Backups: Dan Skipper (T), Miles Frazier (G/T, Questionable, knee), Michael Niese (G), Kingsley Eguakun (C, Practice squad elevation), Frank Ragnow (C, Returning from reserve/retired list)

Out/Injured: C Graham Glasgow (Out, knee), OG Christian Mahogany (Injured reserve), OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve)

The offensive line is banged up, with all five starters either out or dealing with an injury. Glasgow is sidelined, meaning it will either be Colon or Eguakun playing center. Ragnow's return from retirement will give the group a boost, but he may not debut until next week at the absolute earliest.

Defensive line

Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T)

Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo

Out/Injured: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)

The Lions have developed a pretty nice balance within their interior defensive line. Reader and Lopez have complimented each other nicely, while Williams has earned an increase in snaps as of late. Detroit has also utilized Lacy as an end at times, but that could change if Marcus Davenport is able to go.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport (Questionable, shoulder)

Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

Out/injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)

Davenport being available would be a big boost for the Lions. Davenport has played well in his time with the Lions when healthy, but has been limited to four games in two years. The hope is that he will remain healthy and give the team a spike in productivity. The pass-rush was all but dormant last week until Hutchinson got his game-ending sack.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL), Trevor Nowaske (WILL/SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL)

Out/injured: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)

The Lions found some snaps for Rodriguez in his return from injury, but there's been little variance in snap distribution at this position. Campbell, Anzalone and Barnes are a solid trio, with Rodriguez being able to spell any of the three and Nowaske and Stuard providing special teams contributions.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold (Questionable, concussion)

Backups: Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

Out/injured: Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve)

Much like Davenport, Arnold is questionable and would give the defense a boost if he's available. Robertson has filled in nicely when called upon, and the team's decision to part ways with Arthur Maulet signals Arnold's imminent return and the potential for Robertson to slide back inside as the nickel.

Safeties

Starters: Brian Branch, Thomas Harper

Backups: Daniel Thomas, Avonte Maddox

Out/injured: Kerby Joseph (Knee), Dan Jackson (Injured reserve)

Joseph has been ruled out for the sixth straight week, meaning Harper will once again get a big workload. He's quietly been one of the team's best additions, and got his first interception as a Lion last week.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy

With Raymond out, the Lions will likely turn to Kennedy to handle punt and kick return duties. Saylors has been the other option as the kick returner throughout the year. All else remains the same.

