5 Lions Players Who Must Shine against Packers
On Sunday, Detroit opens up its 2025 campaign against the team with arguably the best chance of dethroning it atop the NFC North: the Green Bay Packers.
If the Lions intend on emerging victorious at Lambeau Field, several key performers will need to step up.
Without further ado, here are five Detroit players who must shine against Green Bay.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Green Bay has revamped its secondary, moving Keisean Nixon to the outside and adding Nate Hobbs in free agency.
With outside cornerback Jaire Alexander now with the Ravens, the Packers are expected to rely heavily on zone coverage under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. That plays right into Amon-Ra St. Brown’s skill set.
The All-Pro thrives at finding soft spots in zones, and Jared Goff’s quick-hitting timing routes with him should be an integral element of Sunday’s gameplan.
Expect the Lions to devise ways to keep St. Brown active on short-to-intermediate routes that move the chains and wear down Green Bay’s defense.
S Kerby Joseph
Joseph has made a habit of haunting the Packers.
In the first meeting between the NFC North rivals last season, he picked off Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and returned it for a touchdown just before halftime.
With 17 career interceptions in just 49 games, Joseph is one of the league’s premier ballhawks.
On Sunday, Joseph’s ability to come up with a timely turnover could be the difference-making play in another highly-contested affair.
K Jake Bates
Special teams play often tilts divisional battles, and Bates has already proven he can deliver against the Packers.
He nailed the game-winning field goal in the final meeting between the two NFC North squads last season. Additionally, he was perfect on his kicks against Green Bay in 2024 (three-for-three).
And on Sunday at Lambeau, Bates’ poise and accuracy could once again be the deciding factor between victory and defeat.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
The Lions’ defensive centerpiece will be key to disrupting Green Bay’s offensive flow Sunday.
Hutchinson’s motor and versatility allow him to line up on either side of the line, and that flexibility could create favorable matchups.
If he spends most of the game against left tackle Rasheed Walker, who has been less consistently productive than right tackle Zach Tom, Hutchinson has the chance to create pressure and force Love into hurried throws. And that, in effect, could play right into Joseph’s hands and allow the All-Pro safety to secure an interception (or two).
If Hutchinson is successful in wreaking havoc against Love, it could go a long way toward Detroit capturing the Week 1 victory.
Backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery
The dynamic backfield tandem will be counted on significantly to control the tempo against Hafley’s unit.
Gibbs, who was drafted No. 12 overall in 2023, experienced a breakout campaign in 2024. He amassed 1,412 rushing yards, along with 16 touchdowns on the ground. In two seasons, he has logged 2,357 rushing yards and 26 scores, in addition to contributing 104 catches and 833 yards as a receiver out of the backfield.
Montgomery, meanwhile, has proven to be the thunder to Gibbs' lightning. After exceeding 1,000 rushing yards in 2023, he finished with 775 yards last season, and missed the final three regular season games with an injury.
Additionally, the electric duo produced 232 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay last season.
With the Packers’ zone defense designed to curtail the number of explosive passing plays, pounding the rock early and often, via the legs of Gibbs and Montgomery, will be crucial to opening up the rest of the offense.