Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers?

The Detroit Lions will look to notch their second straight victory when they take on the Green Bay Packers Thursday at Ford Field. The Lions have played at home on Thanksgiving every year since 1934, except when games were paused from 1939 to 1944 during World War II.

Detroit, coming off a Week 12 overtime victory against the N.Y. Giants, will look to deliver a much better performance in front of its home fans Thursday. Green Bay, meanwhile, defeated J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings, 23-6, a week ago.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 13 affair with Green Bay.

Christian Booher

When the Lions and Packers met in Week 1, the offense looked like a shell of its best self and struggled to get going. Green Bay’s defense had answers aplenty, and the Lions lacked rhythm.

There’s no doubt that at its best, Detroit’s offense is one of the NFL’s best. However, it may be tough for Dan Campbell’s group with a banged up offensive line. Micah Parsons was limited in the first meeting and will be fully unleashed on Thursday, so the pressure is on Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, both of whom are dealing with ailments.

I think Detroit fights valiantly on Thursday and brings it down to the wire, but falls just short in a pivotal NFC North matchup.

Packers 27, Lions 24

Vito Chirco

This Week 13 NFC North showdown is one of the most intriguing games on the holiday slate.

The Lions needed a heroic effort from Jahmyr Gibbs just to escape Ford Field with a win last week. The third-year back delivered an electric performance, amassing a career-best 219 rushing yards and three total touchdowns, including the game-winner on the first play of overtime.

Expecting that level of production again against Green Bay’s stingy run defense is far from guaranteed.

The Packers rank among the league’s best in rushing yards allowed, and have given up more than 100 yards on the ground only four times all year. And in Gibbs’ last time out against Green Bay, he produced a measly 19 yards on nine carries.

The passing game doesn’t offer much certainty either. Sam LaPorta led the Lions in receiving the first time these teams met, but the Pro Bowl tight end is now on injured reserve with a back injury.

In his absence, Detroit will need to get more consistent production out of Jameson Williams, who caught just four balls for 23 yards in Week 1 and finished with zero catches a week ago against New York.

Subsequently, I expect the Lions to have a tough time getting into an offensive rhythm against Matt LaFleur’s defense.

I’ve got the Packers winning a close one Thursday, keeping the Lions on the outside looking in in the NFC playoff race.

Packers 24, Lions 20

John Maakaron

The Lions’ roster should be energized by the news Frank Ragnow is returning after a brief retirement from the NFL.

Against a division rival, Detroit's offensive line must be able to protect Jared Goff and open up lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs.

After a subpar defensive performance last week, Detroit's defense must make life difficult for Jordan Love.

The expectation is Aidan Hutchinson will continue to consistently pressure the quarterback and the Packers should struggle rushing the football.

Detroit's biggest challenge will be to disrupt Micah Parsons and keep him from finding his way into the backfield.

This may not be the cleanest games by both teams, but Detroit finds a way to win it late.

Lions 24, Packers 23

Emmett Matasovsky

Detroit faces its first repeat opponent of the year, the Packers. Last time out, the Packers were able to stifle the Lions in the red zone on their opportunities. The Lions were out of sync, and consistent targeting of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were easily snuffed out.

This time around, the Lions have a few factors going in their favor. The Ford Field crowd will be rocking for Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell will be calling the plays, and Gibbs is in midseason form, coming off a career-best mark for scrimmage yards against the Giants.

However, the Lions also have factors working against them. Kerby Joseph is out, as is Christian Mahogany, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kalif Raymond, and Graham Glasgow, among others. While Green Bay is also short some players, notably Lukas Van Ness and Jayden Reed, there is not a lot to like from this matchup on paper to believe the results will be flipped.

With the Lions’ struggle to beat the Giants, and that coming with Glasgow and Wright, the confidence is low.

Packers 27, Lions 24

More from Lions OnSI