Analyst Ryan Clark Is Feuding With Has Surprise Lions Prediction
The Detroit Lions have another pundit who is expressing doubts publicly about the team's chances of making the postseason this year.
NFL analyst Peter Schrager, who recently joined ESPN, shared on "The Pat McAfee" show earlier this week that he is expecting Dan Campbell's squad to regress this season.
In fact, he has the team not making the playoffs at all.
“I don’t hate them. I love them. I think that NFC North is loaded, and I think the loss of two coordinators is not being discussed enough," said Schrager. "Those two men are absolute Gs at what they do, and that’s Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, arguably the two best coordinators in all of football last year. And I think we look at a healthy Aidan Hutchinson, we look at a healthy couple of players. I think there is going to be a steep drop-off without those two men calling plays on offense and defense.”
Two of the biggest narratives causing many to doubt the Lions are the change in coordinators and the perceived tough schedule.
New offensive coordinator John Morton shared this week that he does not pay attention to any of the media narratives.
“I don’t pay any mind. I don’t listen to the media. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t read articles, I was taught early on don’t read things. I don’t," said Morton. "I’m not on social media or anything like that, I don’t hear that stuff. I just concentrate on what I’ve got to do. That’s the most important thing is to get these guys ready. You know what I mean? So, I don’t buy into any of that.”
Schrager was also in the news recently for feuding with Ryan Clark. On a recent episode of "Get Up" that airs on ESPN, Clark caused a stir for calling into question his colleague's credibility.
The former NFL defensive back dismissed opinions shared by the respected reporter due to him not having played in the league.
Naturally, Schrager pushed back at the slight, requesting he not be dismissed for sharing an alternate opinion than was being given by the three former athletes on the panel.
Clark did apologize for questioning Schrager's credentials, sharing, “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”