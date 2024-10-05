5 Lions Players Who Need to Step Up
The Detroit Lions have opened up the 2024 season on a strong note, as winners of three of their first four games.
Yet, it doesn't mean they've had positive contributions from each member of their 53-man roster.
Let's take a look now at five Lions players who need to step up in the weeks ahead.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold has had a rough stretch to open up his NFL career.
Through four games in 2024, he's posted a passer rating against of 98.4, and has earned below-average Pro Football Focus grades in coverage (48.8) and against the run (51.6). He's also posted a paltry overall mark (47.6). In addition, he's had difficulty avoiding penalties. In fact, in the season's first four contests, Arnold's racked up eight penalties, including a career-high three in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Lions surely could use more productive play out of the first-year pro the rest of the way this season.
TE Sam LaPorta
It sure would be nice for Detroit to get more run out of LaPorta in the weeks ahead.
After a phenomenal rookie season in which he caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, the Iowa product has had a slow start to his sophomore campaign. Through four games, he's amassed just 12 receptions for 147 yards, and has yet to score a single touchdown.
It'd be nice to see Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deploy the Pro Bowl tight end a bit more the remainder of the season.
EDGE James Houston
The third-year pro has struggled to make much of an impact to kick off the 2024 campaign.
He's been active for just two games, and has logged only 17 total defensive snaps (a mere 12 percent of Detroit's defensive reps through the first quarter of the season). He was also the Lions’ lowest-Pro Football Focus graded player in Week 4 against Seattle (29.5).
If his struggles continue to persist, he might soon find himself out of a job in Motown.
C Frank Ragnow
It's something to think that Ragnow is now in his seventh NFL season.
The three-time Pro Bowler – now 28 years old – is still a high-end run-blocker. However, his pass-protection skills have certainly taken a hit so far in 2024. If the season were to end today, he'd finish with the lowest PFF pass-blocking mark of his career (47.1). That also presently ranks as the sixth-lowest pass-blocking grade among all qualified centers.
Additionally, he had to sit out Detroit's Week 4 contest with Seattle due to injury (torn pectoral muscle).
Hopefully, Ragnow is able to get healthy and return to form coming out of the bye.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell has had a decent start to his second season as a pro. However, he will face increased pressure to do more now with fellow linebacker Derrick Barnes being on injured reserve.
Through four games, the Iowa product has compiled 24 total tackles, including four for loss, and a forced fumble. Plus, he's earned a 68.4 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 67.1 overall mark from the highly-acclaimed analytics site. Yet, he's had his difficulties in coverage (106.7 passer rating against), and has struggled mightily as a pass-rusher (48.6 pass-rush grade).
There's definitely still room for improvement for the 2023 first-round pick.