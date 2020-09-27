SI.com
Lions-Cardinals Preview: 5 Questions with Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals

John Maakaron

Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals covers the Cardinals and answered five questions heading into the Lions-Cardinals matchup taking place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona this weekend. 

1. What has been the reaction of Cardinals supporters to the team's 2-0 start to the season?

Howard Balzer:  People are excited, and despite some of the negatives in the first two games, Kyler Murray has the ability to counter those. The team leads the league in penalties for the second-most yards, but they have been able to overcome them. I saw Matt Patricia referenced the third-and-17 play in Week 1 that was pure Murray. The guy, as Patricia said, is simply "amazing."

2. Vance Joseph recently said the Cardinals have the makings of a special team. Do you think this group is special?

Balzer: They appear that way. What's special is the leadership. Players also talk about it. Guys like Larry Fitzgerald, Chandler Jones, Patrick Peterson all set the standard for what is expected. Nose tackle Corey Peters and Joseph talked about how unselfish they are. The chemistry and camaraderie seems genuine.

3. How has Kyler Murray progressed in year two from his rookie season?

Balzer: I didn't see him a lot last season, but most everyone talks about his work ethic, his love for the game, that he's one of those "gym rats" that Peyton Manning would talk about. He has become more outspoken and is just more comfortable in what he's doing. Even without an offseason, he continued to work on getting better.

4. The DeAndre Hopkins trade really surprised many in the NFL community. Besides Hopkins, Murray and Larry Fitzgerald, who should the Detroit Lions have to concern themselves with this Sunday?

Balzer: Running backs Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds are capable runners, and tight end Dan Arnold has to be watched. With wide receiver Christian Kirk out, KeeSean Johnson will make his season debut after being on the COVID-19 list for the first two games and could be an X-factor in the passing game. Wide receiver Andy Isabella will also probably get more snaps, as he had a 54-yard catch last week. Sneaky fast player that could cause issues for Detroit's ssecondary.

5. How do you see this game shaping up?

Balzer: If the Cardinals play their game, they should win by at least a touchdown. A key will be keeping the Lions from running, as the Cardinals defense have allowed 5.0 yards per run. The wild card could be Kenny Golladay if he is able to play significant snaps.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

That Kyler Murray third down run was sick

RALionsFan
RALionsFan

I actually think Detroit will get some decent yardage rushing. Need to just make some plays on defense for a change

