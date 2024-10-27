98 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Will Defeat Titans
The Detroit Lions are seeking to avoid a trap game against the Tennessee Titans.
After defeating the Minnesota Vikings to earn their first division victory of the 2024 season, Detroit returns home as an overwhelming favorite to earn their sixth victory.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 98 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Titans at Ford Field.
Despite the Titans struggles offensively, Dan Campbell and the coaching staff is aware of just how well defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's defense pressures the quarterback.
“Yeah, it’s interesting because some of these you look and they’re down in sacks, but they’re getting sacks and it’s been like, ‘Oh it’s a sack.’ Well, it was a DPI downfield. ‘There’s a sack.’ It was a defensive hold. It’s like these things have come up to where it gets negated," said Campbell. "So, they’re really getting them, they just haven’t been able to count because of other things that are happening on the field."
Detroit's fourth-year head coach highlighted Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry and Arden Key as players who positively impact the Titans' defense.
"Look it starts with Simmons, he’s, as we know, he’s an issue. If you don’t handle him, he can wreck a game. So, that guy is – you have to be careful if you think you can put him one-on-one," said Campbell. "And then really (Titans OLB) Arden Key and (Titans OLB Harold) Landry (III) both, they can get up field. They have a quick first step, and you get in some of these long yardage situations, they can get a good first step on you and hum on the edge. They can both counter inside, they’re quick.
"Fortunately for us, we have two good tackles. But that’s where it begins, and then (Titans NT T'Vondre) Sweat can push the middle a little bit. He can get in there and push it and with the speed on the perimeter, we already talked about Simmons and then with him just pushing the pocket, that’s where they create issues," Campbell continued. "And then, I’m not even talking about pressure. You start talking about third downs, they have a pressure package, they have some double-A. They’ll bring – no different than what we faced last week in some regard."
Despite the sack totals not being elevated, Campbell still acknowledged the Titans defense, which has been ranked in the top 5 to the start the 2024 season.
"This team’s been good. I know the sack numbers aren’t there, but the pressure numbers are there," said Campbell. "And this defense is, like I say, they’re still – you could argue they’re a top-5 defense. They are a top-5 defense, and they get off the field on third down.”