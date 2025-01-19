All Lions

Report: Aaron Glenn To Be Considered for Cowboys' Head Coaching Job

Lions' Aaron Glenn is hot commodity for several head coach openings.

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, right, talks to safety Kerby Joseph (31) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) during the first half against Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is all but guaranteed to land a job during this year’s head coach hiring cycle. He’s been a hot commodity for organizations with openings, having already virtually interviewed for the head coaching gigs of five different teams: the Saints, the Jets, the Jaguars, the Bears and the Raiders.

Yet, there’s one team not on that list that could be emerging as a serious suitor for his services: the Dallas Cowboys

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jerry Jones-owned franchise could be entering the sweepstakes for the popular Detroit defensive play-caller. As Schultz tweeted out Saturday, “One league source mentioned Jerry Jones holding him in especially high regard. Glenn, who starred at Texas A&M, not only played in Dallas, but is from Houston as well.” 

Glenn, a 15-year NFL vet, played for two seasons with the Cowboys (2005 and 2006). During his stint in Dallas, he recorded five interceptions and 20 passes defensed. 

Glenn has spent the past four seasons as Detroit’s defensive coordinator, playing an instrumental role in the organization’s rise from NFL cellar-dwellers to one of the league’s very best teams. His best work as the team’s defensive game-planner came in 2024, when he helped the Lions limit opponents to the seventh-fewest points per game (20.1). 

Glenn’s ‘24 campaign, however, did not end on a positive note. His unit allowed the Washington Commanders to gain 481 total yards and produce five touchdowns, in the Commanders’ 45-31 defeat of Detroit in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. 

Due to the loss, Glenn, beginning Monday, can start conducting in-person interviews. Subsequently, the 52-year-old has a legitimate shot of being a first-time NFL head man by the end of this week.

Vito Chirco
