Goff, Glasgow Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions were left reeling Saturday night on the heels of a crushing defeat.
Entering the Divisional Round riding the high of a 15-win regular season, an NFC North title and a first-round bye, Detroit was dealt a season-ending upset loss by the Washington Commanders 45-31 in the Divisional Round.
The defense was gashed, and the offense couldn't keep up due to committing five turnovers. Rookie right guard Christian Mahogany, making just his second-career start due to an injury to Kevin Zeitler, was the team's highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus with a 92.2 grade. Safety Brian Branch led the defense with a 92.9 mark.
Mahogany spent much of the offseason on the non-football injury list and wasn't activated until midseason. Once he did get on the active roster, he wound up earning a backup spot and the coaching staff trusted him to make the start in the playoffs.
Looking ahead, the Boston College product is eagerly anticipating having a full offseason to prepare for his second campaign.
"I can't wait to have a real, true offseason like (training) camp under my belt and build off that," Mahogany told Lions OnSI. "So I'm excited for that."
On the flip side, quarterback Jared Goff was the lowest-graded offensive player after committing four turnovers with a 45.5 mark. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was the lowest-graded defensive player with a 34.5 mark.
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Saturday's game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RG Christian Mahogany – 92.2
- RT Penei Sewell – 90.2
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 80.3
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 78.9
- C Frank Ragnow – 74.4
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Brock Wright – 64.5
- WR Tim Patrick – 62.1
- WR Jameson Williams – 57.7
- LG Graham Glasgow – 53.0
- QB Jared Goff – 45.5
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- S Brian Branch – 92.9
- LB Jack Campbell – 72.5
- DE Levi Onwuzurike – 68.7
- DT DJ Reader – 68.2
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 63.7
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- FS Kerby Joseph – 48.1
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 46.5
- DE Za’Darius Smith – 39.8
- S Morice Norris – 38.3
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu – 34.5