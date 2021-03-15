Jamal Agnew Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Detroit Lions will need a new return man.

The Detroit Lions will now be in search of a new return man, as Jamal Agnew is set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the NFL Network, "One more for Urban and the #Jaguars: WR/returner Jamal Agnew is headed to Jacksonville, source says. The #Lions' fifth-rounder in 2017 cashes in."

The deal is reportedly a three-year deal that maxes out at $21 million.

Agnew will have to reach certain benchmarks in order to secure the maximum value of the contract.

The speedy return man became the second player in San Diego Torero history to be drafted, as he was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In Week 2 of his rookie season, Agnew scored his first NFL touchdown on an 88-yard punt return in the fourth quarter of a 24–10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Last offseason, it was announced that Agnew would transition from cornerback to wide receiver on a full-time basis.

Along with new head coach Urban Meyer, former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is now in Jacksonville running the offense.

