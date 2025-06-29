What Jake Bates Learned from Jason Hanson at Rocket Classic
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates had an opportunity to play alongside Jason Hanson during the Pro-Am at the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Also playing in the group were Lions specialists Jack Fox and Hogan Hatten.
Bates took the opportunity to share his experiences with the retired kicker, and asked Hanson's advice about playing in the league and keys to staying in the league for a lengthy career.
“The way that he treats people, he is just the best dude," Bates said, via the Detroit News. “He is so kind. He puts others first.”
Hanson played his entire NFL career in Detroit, spanning from 1992 until 2012.
Bates noted, “He was able to play for so long because he did not lose the joy from playing football."
Detroit's talented kicker had a solid drive off of No. 10, while Hatten and Fox found the trees early after hooking their opening drives.
“For me, I played all right," Bates said. “For a normal golfer, I probably played bad, but I had a lot of fun.”
Young golfer looking for first career win at Detroit Golf Club
Aldrich Potgieter is making waves this week at Detroit Golf Club with power and precision. The 20-year-old South African is leading the Rocket Classic (-19) heading into the final round.
Following his third round, he discussed the difference between leading a tournament as a professional versus being an amateur.
"Yeah, it's quite different as an 'ammie' (amateur) playing in a big event as well," said Potgieter. "The leaderboard's so stacked, so when you're looking at amateur golf, a lot of guys are up there but there might be two or three guys within two or three shots. Here there's six or seven. The guys are just really good out here. So, it's going to play different tomorrow with that wind, so we'll have to go and do the best we can and hit the golf shot in front of us."