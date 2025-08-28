Ahmed Hassanein Will Still Be Part of Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions caught the attention of many when the front office made the unexpected decision to waive rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
After being drafted, the former Boise State Broncos defender quickly became a fan-favorite when he declared he would literally do anything for head coach Dan Campbell and the organization that took a chance on him.
Throughout training camp, the young defender steadily grew and began to understand the scheme and the responsibilities his position on the defensive line required.
Speaking with reports prior to the start of the 2025 season, general manager Brad Holmes shared why the team made the decision to waive Hassanien with an injury settlement.
"There's multiple avenues that we could have went with that one," Holmes said. "We wanted to do what is going to be the best path for him to get him back to the practice field, when he's healthy. And the settlement was the way to go. Especially him, specifically, where he was at in his football career."
Holmes continued, "So, after you do the injury settlement, in terms of the length of the settlement, with the weeks is you have to tack on an additional three weeks that you have to wait until we can bring him back. There was a good chance that he might get healthy before then -- within those weeks. But bottom line, he's going to be in Detroit Lion. He's going to be back on the football field playing this year."