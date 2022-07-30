Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Dazzles Season Ticket Holders on Day 4

Aidan Hutchinson versus Penei Sewell will be can't miss viewing next week.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will don the pads for the first time in training camp this year. 

In anticipation of it, rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, stole the show in Allen Park Saturday. And, it coincided with the first time this summer in which fans were allowed to attend a training camp practice. 

Lions fans came out in droves, and got a first-hand look at Hutchinson's dominant morning. Among the highlights included the standout pass rusher blowing by offensive guard Jonah Jackson for a tackle for loss and the Michigan product using a successful inside swim move to get around right tackle Penei Sewell

It was a great day of practice for Detroit's first of two picks in the first round of the 2022 draft (the aforementioned second selection was wide receiver Jameson Williams, whom the Lions selected at No. 12 overall). 

Hutchinson, the 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, set the University of Michigan's single-season record for sacks last year, with 14. Now, the hope is that the first-year pro gets after the passer with the same amount of proficiency in Detroit.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

Lions 2022 Training Camp: Stock Watch

Here is a list of those who have excelled the first week of Detroit Lions training camp.

2 hours ago
USATSI_18763188_168388382_lowres

Campbell: Jameson Williams 'Putting In Work' in Training Camp

Read more on what Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to say on Day 4 of training camp in Allen Park.

3 hours ago
USATSI_18751918_168388382_lowres

Amani Oruwariye Takes 'Pride' in Leading Lions' Cornerbacks

Read more on Detroit Lions defensive back Amani Oruwariye emerging as the leader of the team's cornerbacks room.

4 hours ago

Next week, Hutchinson matching up against Sewell daily should expedite his development as the preseason opener approaches. 

Season ticket holders were quite impressed with what they saw from the Lions top pick in the draft. 

"I am the most excited I have been in years about the Lions," a season ticket holder told Camren Clouthier of AllLions. "With Aidan on board, the defense should turn things around very fast."

Briefly

  • Jeff Okudah had another positive showing, as he displayed physicality and even knocked the football loose from the receiver he was matched up with in coverage. 
  • Offensive tackle Dan Skipper was activated Saturday. 
  • Josh Reynolds does not pay attention to Madden 23 ratings at all. "I don't pay even attention to them things," he said. "Honestly, I couldn't even tell you what my Madden ratings are this year. We'll see though, as long as they've got my spectacular catches rating good."
  • The first "Hard Knocks" trailer has been released. 

aidan5
News

Lions 2022 Training Camp: Stock Watch

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
USATSI_18763188_168388382_lowres
News

Campbell: Jameson Williams 'Putting In Work' in Training Camp

By Christian Booher3 hours ago
USATSI_18751918_168388382_lowres
News

Amani Oruwariye Takes 'Pride' in Leading Lions' Cornerbacks

By Vito Chirco4 hours ago
goff5
News

Inside Allen Park: Defense Finishes Strong, Jared Goff Intercepted

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
amonra5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Predicts How Many Training Camp Fights Occur

By John MaakaronJul 29, 2022 11:27 AM EDT
swift5
News

How Lions Plan to Keep RB D'Andre Swift Healthy

By Christian BooherJul 29, 2022 8:44 AM EDT
chark5
News

DJ Chark Building Chemistry with Jared Goff

By Vito ChircoJul 29, 2022 7:18 AM EDT
paulo5
News

Lions Waive LB Natrez Patrick, Sign T Darrin Paulo

By John MaakaronJul 28, 2022 5:51 PM EDT