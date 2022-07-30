On Monday, the Detroit Lions will don the pads for the first time in training camp this year.

In anticipation of it, rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, stole the show in Allen Park Saturday. And, it coincided with the first time this summer in which fans were allowed to attend a training camp practice.

Lions fans came out in droves, and got a first-hand look at Hutchinson's dominant morning. Among the highlights included the standout pass rusher blowing by offensive guard Jonah Jackson for a tackle for loss and the Michigan product using a successful inside swim move to get around right tackle Penei Sewell.

It was a great day of practice for Detroit's first of two picks in the first round of the 2022 draft (the aforementioned second selection was wide receiver Jameson Williams, whom the Lions selected at No. 12 overall).

Hutchinson, the 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, set the University of Michigan's single-season record for sacks last year, with 14. Now, the hope is that the first-year pro gets after the passer with the same amount of proficiency in Detroit.

Next week, Hutchinson matching up against Sewell daily should expedite his development as the preseason opener approaches.

Season ticket holders were quite impressed with what they saw from the Lions top pick in the draft.

"I am the most excited I have been in years about the Lions," a season ticket holder told Camren Clouthier of AllLions. "With Aidan on board, the defense should turn things around very fast."



Briefly