Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Does Not Practice Wednesday

Aidan Hutchinson does not practice Wednesday.

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.

The No. 2 overall pick suffered a charley horse leg injury against the Washington Commanders.

While it was described by the No. 2 overall pick as just a “football injury” after the game, it kept him out of Wednesday practice.

Also not spotted at practice: Jonah Jackson, John Cominsky and D'Andre Swift. 

Replacement for John Cominsky

Head coach Dan Campbell noted that Austin Bryant could replace the injured Cominsky, who had surgery on his injured thumb Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

john5

John Cominsky Has Surgery, Out for Foreseeable Future

The Detroit Lions will be without one of their defensive lineman for the foreseeable future.

goff5

Reasons "Same Old Lions" Does Not Apply This Season

Latest edition of the All Lions podcast focuses on why "SOL" does not apply to the 2022 roster.

amonra5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Earns NFC Award

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to earn accolades for his Week 2 performance.

“He's been playing at a very high level. He'll be one of those guys that somebody has got to pick up the slack of his production because he's got a ton of silent production, stuff you don't always see on the stat sheets,” Campbell said. “He's been force and he's one of the reasons we got some of the sacks we got the other day, he's taking two (blockers) out of there, doing exactly what he's asked to do. He's unselfish and he's all effort all the time. He's been a good fit for us."

Both Bryant and Demetrius Taylor could be called upon to step in to fill the void.

Bryant was inactive for Detroit’s Week 2 contest against the Commanders, as Julian Okwara returned to the playing field. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

john5
News

John Cominsky Has Surgery, Out for Foreseeable Future

By John Maakaron
goff5
Podcasts

Reasons "Same Old Lions" Does Not Apply This Season

By John Maakaron
amonra5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Earns NFC Award

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19074675_168388382_lowres
News

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19031616_168388382_lowres
News

Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson

By Vito Chirco
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Gives Hilarious Response About MNF

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

By John Maakaron