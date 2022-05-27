New Orleans Saints Cam Jordan Gives Aidan Hutchinson Advice

Aidan Hutchinson had the opportunity to sit down with defensive end Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.

Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson recently had an opportunity to sit down with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

Detroit's top draft pick asked the talented defensive lineman for advice ahead of his inaugural rookie campaign in the National Football League.

The veteran shared the importance of not feeling like a player must do everything right away.

Jordan expressed to the former standout Wolverine defensive lineman, "You don't have to do everything in the world. You don't have to take it all on your shoulders. They're bringing you in to be the player that you've put on film. Bringing you in to be the player that they think you can be molded into. You don't have to be like, 'From Day 1 I'm not only going to be a starter, I'm going to be a sack specialist or whatever it is.' Learn your craft and then just grow from there."

Teammates first reaction

Penei Sewell is expected to have regular battles with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

The battles should benefit both, as the offensive and defensive lines look to improve this season.

“He looks good out there. He’s moving good, flexible, athletic," Sewell said. "You see what he did at Michigan. We’ll just see him grow as time goes on and looking forward to the matchups.”

Cornerback Will Harris expressed that Hutchinson is as advertised and will fit with what the team is trying to accomplish on defense.

“He’s a great dude. He’s as advertised, he’s a hard worker, obviously familiar with Michigan. Still trying to get to know him as well as all the other rookies," he said. "Obviously I’ve hung around the rookie DBs a little more than the other rookies but he'll fit in great."