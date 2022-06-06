Peter King: Aidan Hutchinson Is 'Symbol of Progress' for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions have a player in rookie Aidan Hutchinson who wants to play for his hometown team.

The Detroit Lions have spent the past 18 months working to change the culture, both inside and outside of the locker room.

With increased morale permeating throughout the organization, the 2022 team is poised to take a minor step forward in their attempt to become relevant in the National Football League.

NFL writer Peter King recently released his list of the 22 most influential people this season.

While no members of the Lions' roster made the list, rookie Aidan Hutchinson was highlighted by the veteran reporter.

"One player on the list who’s not a quarterback, and I just had to get Hutchinson here. The reason is his importance -- symbolically and in Xs-and-Os -- to a hungry franchise," King explained. "Hutchinson is a symbol of progress for a franchise that needs one in the worst way. He actually wants to play for the Lions. And the NFL, by putting the Lions on “Hard Knocks” this summer and awarding the city and the Lions the NFL Draft in 2023, is placing a bet that the Lions won’t be a laughingstock much longer."

Prior to head coach Dan Campbell being put in charge, free agents were not to keen on joining the Lions organization, unless subpar general manager decided to open the checkbook and overspend for their services.

The work has centered around creating an atmosphere at the Allen Park practice facility that players, the front office, personnel staff and coaches can feel comfortable spending hours upon hours honing their craft.

With a hometown player on the roster who wants the team to succeed, Detroit can continue to sell a renewed vision to incoming rookies and free agents.

"Hutchinson is at the center of it," King noted. "The most accomplished player at the highest level of college football last year, he and his family were in Vegas the night before the draft, and I told this story in my column: Hutchinson’s sister, Aria, said as the pre-draft pressure was getting to everyone in the family: “Please, please, please let him get picked by Detroit!” Think of that. When’s the last time someone has wanted a loved one to go to the Detroit Lions? Night Train Lane? Joe Schmidt? In the end, the Lions’ record will be more on Jared Goff than Aidan Hutchinson, but this franchise, and this region, needs the player and person that Hutchinson is."