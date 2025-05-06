Return of Aidan Hutchinson Listed as Lions Reason For Optimism
The return of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is highly anticipated among supporters, his teammates and among the Detroit Lions coaching staff.
In a recent CBS Sports list compiled of one reason for optimism for each NFL team, the return of a potential Defensive Player of the Year Candidate was listed for Dan Campbell's squad this upcoming season.
"One of the key storylines for the Lions entering 2025 will be how they deal with the blow of losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason. While that'll certainly be an adjustment, Detroit still has one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL and was the No. 1 seed a season ago.," writes Tyler Sullivan. "They did that without star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, whose season was cut short due to a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6."
Detroit's defensive line will now be monitored by Kacy Rodgers, the team's new defensive line coach.
It is expected new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will be able to step in for Aaron Glenn, who departed this offseason to become the new coach of the New York Jets.
If the 24-year-old is able to quickly return to form, Detroit has the potential to field a formidable defense that can remain attacking and stifling against opposing offenses.
As Sullivan explained, "Before going down, Hutchinson had piled up 7.5 sacks through five games. If he returns to form and remains that type of impact player off the edge, the Lions will continue to push for a Super Bowl berth."