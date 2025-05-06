All Lions

Return of Aidan Hutchinson Listed as Lions Reason For Optimism

Detroit Lions will return a key piece of their defense in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is interviewed after beating the Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is interviewed after beating the Arizona Cardinals / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The return of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is highly anticipated among supporters, his teammates and among the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

In a recent CBS Sports list compiled of one reason for optimism for each NFL team, the return of a potential Defensive Player of the Year Candidate was listed for Dan Campbell's squad this upcoming season.

"One of the key storylines for the Lions entering 2025 will be how they deal with the blow of losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason. While that'll certainly be an adjustment, Detroit still has one of the most talented rosters in the entire NFL and was the No. 1 seed a season ago.," writes Tyler Sullivan. "They did that without star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, whose season was cut short due to a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6."

Related: Aidan Hutchinson Is Unleashed

Detroit's defensive line will now be monitored by Kacy Rodgers, the team's new defensive line coach.

It is expected new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will be able to step in for Aaron Glenn, who departed this offseason to become the new coach of the New York Jets.

If the 24-year-old is able to quickly return to form, Detroit has the potential to field a formidable defense that can remain attacking and stifling against opposing offenses.

As Sullivan explained, "Before going down, Hutchinson had piled up 7.5 sacks through five games. If he returns to form and remains that type of impact player off the edge, the Lions will continue to push for a Super Bowl berth."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News