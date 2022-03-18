Detroit Lions front office personnel and members of the coaching staff present in Ann Arbor to observe the Michigan University pro day.

The Detroit Lions were well represented at the pro day that took place on the campus of Michigan University.

General manager Brad Holmes and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were reportedly in attendance to observe the workout of potential EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The talented defensive lineman completed the bench press and participated in a few field drills, but was encouraged by scouts to end his workout prematurely, after his teammate suffered a potentially significant injury.

Unfortunately, David Ojabo's freak injury cast a dark shadow over the remainder of the pro day workouts, as the 21-year-old defensive lineman clutched his left leg during a pass rush drill.

He had to be helped off field and was spotted afterwards by several reporters walking on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

Hutchinson was able to spend time with Holmes and Glenn following the conclusion of his abbreviated workout.

Following the combine, the buzz has been steadily growing that Hutchinson could be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

"I think, in my head, I always knew it," Hutchinson expressed to the MMQB's Albert Breer following the scouting combine. "In my head I always viewed myself like that. ... Now everyone sees me at No. 1, but I've been seeing myself at No. 1 for a very long time now."

