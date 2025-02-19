Aidan Hutchinson: Pairing Up With Myles Garrett Would Be 'Deadly'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson revealed some of what he discussed with Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett at the annual NFL Honors Awards show in New Orleans.
Appearing on "The Squeeze" podcast for another guest appearance, the former No. 2 pick discussed potentially playing alongside one of the top defensive ends in the National Football League.
"If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly," said Hutchinson. "I was talking to him. We were just, we were at the NFL Honors, and we were just talking about what could be, you know. And although it's probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him, if it were to happen."
Since the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end arrived in Motown, there have been question marks regarding who is playing opposite of him. Despite trying multiple edge rushers, none have had the impact expected, as Detroit's sack totals could still be significantly higher.
"Our whole D-line would be like, just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line. And we get along, too," said Hutchinson. "I think I've seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which I don't know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you, so I think he's a good dude. If he does (get traded to Detroit), great. But, I don't know, we'll see. That would be awesome."
Hutchinson has repeatedly expressed it is unlikely Garrett joins the Lions, and currently the Browns are reportedly still telling teams the veteran defensive end is not availble to be traded.