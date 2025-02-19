Lions 2024 Review: Answers Still Needed Opposite Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions are still searching for a consistent running mate for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Before suffering a season-ending injury, Hutchinson had a case to be the best defender in the game. He started the year performing at a torrid pace, and had 7.5 sacks in just six games. However, the team's production sputtered after his injury.
Fine-tuning the pass-rush will be a big factor in the Lions reaching their ultimate goals in 2025. The team has a solid foundation with Hutchinson, but could benefit from rounding out the position group as a whole.
Here's a review of the performance of the Lions' EDGE rushers in 2024.
Reason for hope
Hutchinson should return to full health, and his performance prior to the injury suggests that he will be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite playing in only six games, Hutchinson notched 45 pressures and 7.5 sacks.
With the Michigan product serving as the anchor of the defense, the Lions have a dominant top-end pass-rusher. There are questions about who operates on the opposite side, but he'll be able to generate heat on his own as one of the best young players at his position.
As it stands, top candidates to work opposite Hutchinson are Za'Darius Smith and Josh Paschal. Smith presents an interesting decision, as there are salary cap benefits to releasing him but he still can offer some production at a position of need.
After being acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline, Smith recorded four sacks in eight regular season games. He has one year remaining on his current contract, and could be useful in 2025.
Paschal has five career sacks in 36 games over his first three seasons, but has been productive setting the edge against the run. The 2025 season will be the last year of his rookie deal, so this season will be a big one for his future with the team.
Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad are both interesting options who are set to be free agents. Davenport has solid potential, but played in only two games before suffering a season-ending injury. Additionally, Muhammad was a nice addition who was serviceable.
Reason for worry
Detroit finished the regular season tied-for-23rd in sacks as a team, and Hutchinson ended the year as the team's leader with 7.5. The pass rush production has been an issue in recent years, and can be viewed as one of the factors holding the team back from greater successes.
Smith was a serviceable addition, as was Al-Quadin Muhammad who signed with the team early in the regular season. However, the team was not able to consistently find the right avenues to get after opposing quarterbacks.
The Lions will need to figure this out if they are going to reach their Super Bowl dreams, as the Philadelphia Eagles showed what a dominant pass rush can do on the biggest stage. It also has a ripple effect on the pass defense as a whole, as Detroit ranked 31st in the league against the pass in 2024.
Biggest question
Who starts opposite Hutchinson? The Lions need to solidify their pairing on the edge. Hutchinson will man one spot, but who takes the second spot remains to be seen.
Smith is the leader in the clubhouse if he returns, but that remains to be seen given the fact that Detroit will not take on any dead money if it chooses to release him. The Lions could elect to roll with him and Paschal and re-sign Muhammad, but there would be benefits to adding new faces to the mix.
The Lions could have some good options available at their 28th overall selections, or could look to the free agency market. Either way, Holmes could feel inclined to add a starter-caliber piece opposite Hutchinson in an effort to upgrade the pass rush.
Free agents
Marcus Davenport (Unrestricted free agent)
Al-Quadin Muhammad (Unrestricted free agent)
John Cominsky (Unrestricted free agent)
Jonah Williams (Unrestricted free agent)
Mitchell Agude (Exclusive rights free agent)