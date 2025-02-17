Aidan Hutchinson Now Running at Lions Practice Facility
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson appears to be appears ramping up his recovery from a severe leg injury suffered in Week 6 of the 2024 season.
Hutchinson was lost for the season after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula against the Cowboys. Though he hoped to return if the Lions reached the Super Bowl, the team ultimately fell short of that goal.
As the offseason begins, Hutchinson has apparently taken his recovery to the next level. On Monday, he posted a video of himself running in the Lions' indoor practice facility to social media.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show during Super Bowl week, Hutchinson explained that he was nearing the end of his rehab timeline.
Prior to his injury, the Michigan product was playing at an elite level. He finished with 7.5 sacks in six games and was named the September NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Hutchinson has shared multiple updates throughout his recovery process, including a video of himself running on the underwater treadmill. Now, he appears to be growing ever closer to being cleared to return to action. His current availability for Detroit's offseason program remains uncertain.
Alim McNeill shows progress
Alim McNeill was another Lions defender who suffered an unfortunate injury that ended his season prematurely. The defender suffered a torn ACL against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, and with how late in the season the injury occurred, his status is uncertain for the start of the 2025 campaign.
McNeill posted an update of his rehabilitation to social media as well, highlighting his progress after the ailment.