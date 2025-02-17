Seven Interior Defensive Linemen Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions' pass rush has been much maligned over the course of the past two seasons, and answers to their questions could lie in this year's crop of defensive tackles.
Several intriguing options are set to be on display at this year's NFL Combine, as the top-end of the class play with an exciting blend of athleticism and strength. As a result, there are plenty of good options for whatever area the Lions are hoping to upgrade in 2024.
With Alim McNeill and DJ Reader set to hold the top spots on the depth chart, Detroit could use an early pick to add depth to their rotation and allow a young player to grow within their system while still offering them opportunities.
Here are seven defensive tackle prospects the Lions should monitor at the NFL Combine.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Alexander was one of the top performers at the Senior Bowl, as he was super disruptive for the offense during practices throughout the week in mobile. It's not hard to see why, as Alexander's 6-foot-4 frame paired with his explosiveness makes him very difficult to block.
Toledo had a first-round pick in last year's draft in cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and Alexander could work his way into that conversation with a strong Combine performance. With nine sacks and 23 career tackles for loss, he has been plenty productive and could be a nice fit in Detroit.
Alfred Collins, Texas
Collins is a strong run defender who can shed blocks with the best of them, and has some athleticism to help him get in the backfield. He's powerful with his hands and routinely has a counter for opposing linemen while trying to blow up plays.
He has proven to be able to handle stopping the run across both the A and B gaps. Collins possesses the size to be a nose tackle, but time will tell if he lands there or as more of a three-technique at the NFL level.
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant's teammate Mason Graham is the best player at this position in this year's class, but Grant should not be overlooked. The former Wolverine is considered a first-round pick by many different outlets, and there are several elements of his game that back up those claims.
For starters, Grant has a relentless motor and is unbelievably athletic for his size. As a true junior for Michigan in 2024, he totaled 32 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks. Grant has the frame and explosiveness to dominate the A gap for defenses for years.
The Combine should be exciting for Grant, as he will be expected to light it up due to how fast he plays.
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
A common theme amongst the top prospects at this position is how explosive they are off the ball. Nolen is another physically gifted defensive tackle who can overpower opposing linemen with a quick first step.
Transferring to Ole Miss after two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen had his best collegiate season. He produced 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He was simply dominant at times on the interior for the Rebels, and projects as a three-technique at the next level.
His level of pass rush production from the interior could make him one of the first interior defenders off the board in April. Like Grant, Nolen has the athleticism to put on a show in Indianapolis during on-field drills.
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Norman-Lott transferred to the SEC in 2023 after three years at Arizona State, and leveled up while playing for the Volunteers. After totaling four sacks with the Sun Devils, Norman-Lott had 9.5 in two years in Tennessee's defensive scheme.
The experienced defender played as part of a rotation in the Volunteers' defense, which allowed him to remain fresh but limited the volume of snaps he played. In contrast to some of the other options who are more defined by their athleticism, Norman-Lott has an abundance of power in his game.
Despite not being the most explosive player, he compensates by playing with a high-motor. This trait is one the Lions desire, and as a result he could be an ideal rotational fit early in his career.
Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
A third-team All-American in 2024, Peebles is one of the better pass-rushing defensive tackles in the entire class. His best grade via Pro Football Focus was as a pass rusher, as he notched a 91.2 grade in that area.
Peebeles had 11.5 sacks in his career, including 3.5 for the Hokies in 2024. Additionally, he had 37 pressures this past season and can be a force rushing from the interior. Though undersized for the position, he plays violently and has a number of ways to get into the backfield.
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Though Walker did not have the desired season in 2024, there's still a lot to like about what he could bring to the table at the next level. After a breakout year in 2023 in which he totaled 7.5 sacks, he posted just 1.5 in 11 games this past season.
Walker has the ability to play on the edge along with multiple spots on the interior, as his snap count alignment varied throughout the season. This versatility is desired at the NFL level, as he could fill a number of needs for teams across the league.
The Kentucky product projects as a run-stuffer with some pass rush juice at the next level, and could boost his stock back into the first-round conversation with a good display in Indianapolis.