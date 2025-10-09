'It Won't Happen Again': Aidan Hutchinson Takes Bad Luck In Stride
Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson has clearly returned to form through the first quarter of the 2025 NFL season.
Despite all the questions regarding if the former No. 2 overall pick would be the same player after returning from a severe leg injury, the early returns have been quite positive.
Hutchinson has recorded 31 pressures (T-1st), three forced fumbles (2nd), five sacks (3rd) and 12 quarterback hits (3rd).
In fact, Hutchinson has even dealt with a little bad luck. Three of his sacks have been wiped off the board due to penalties incurred by the defense.
When asked by Lions OnSI how he is mentally handling having great plays taken off the board on a few occasions, the former Michigan Wolverines defender indicated it would not be a talking point that much longer.
"This is the last time we're talking about it," said Hutchinson. "This is going to be -- no more. I'm not even giving it any power over me. So yeah, we're good. And this will be the last conversation we have about it, because it won't happen again."
Detroit's defensive line has enjoyed success this season, as the team is pressuring the quarterback and consistently forcing turnovers.
"I really got a marathon view on this season and I'm taking it one week at a time," said Hutchinson. "I'm putting every single preparation I can into every week and we will see how the cards lay at the end of the week. And then, we do it all over again. So, that's really my focus. We're going to keep improving and progressing. It's all very little, little details that help a lot in the long run."
As a result of the takeaways, Detroit's offense has benefitted from starting drives on the opponent's side of the field on several occasions. John Morton's unit has been on a torrid pace scoring the past month of the 2025 season.
"We're creating takeaways, which is probably more than we've done since I've been here, you know, at a really high level," said Hutchinson. "So, it's really fun to watch. It's really fun to be a part of. And it's really, it comes down to our focus on it in training camp and practice.
"It was all about punch outs. It was all about creating takeaways, getting interceptions, finishing -- not on the quarterback in practice, but mentally doing it. And I think that it's paying dividends."
Cut blocks have diminished
Dan Campbell noted the team has not asked the league to monitor how Hutchinson is being blocked, but he did admit the past couple of games has seen a decrease in cut blocks levied against him.
He indicated to reporters there was a heavy amount of low blocks observed on film against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
While he has avoided those dangerous blocks the past few games, he remains on alert this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs have an offensive line that is rugged and are more than willing to engage physically.