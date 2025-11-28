Get It Corrected: Lions DE Did Not Match Impact of Micah Parsons

The Detroit Lions are not investing north of $45 million annually for a player to lead the league in pressures and to go entire games without recording a single sack.

Simply put, during the Thanksgiving Day Classic, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Micah Parsons had more quality impact than Aidan Hutchinson did.

Quarterback Jordan Love got himself nice and comfortable in the pocket, as the Lions' defensive line could not bring down the young signal-caller. Hutchinson recorded five pressures, but that did not deter the Packers from dropping 31 points at Ford Field.

Micah Parsons recorded 2.5 sacks, four pressures and eight tackles.

"I don't know," said Hutchinson, when asked about the lack of sack totals the last month of the season from the defensive line. "I think we're just in a little bit, you know yeah, it's just not flowing right now. I don't know. It's something that can be a tedious thing sometimes, but sometimes it can be, like certain games where you feel like who's not going to get a sack. So, I don't know, something you got to look at for sure."

Clearly, opposing offensive lines are chipping and sending extra help to impede the former No. 2 overall pick's ability to get to the quarterback.

What is even more frustrating was nobody else was able to take advantage to record meaningful statistics against the Packers.

"It's interesting. There is like the chippers, the guards coming back to double team you," said Hutchinson. "It makes those reps that you get, when you do have a one-on-one, it makes those that much more precious, for sure."

Hutchinson has only recorded 2.5 sacks over the last six games. Hardly enough to keep the Lions in the division race. Unfortunately, Detroit is highly unlikely to repeat again as division champions.

"Yeah, it's not expected. This obviously puts us behind the eight ball, in terms of what we want to do this season," Hutchinson expressed, after losing to the Packers. "You know, it's real adversity, and we have a decision to make and a decision to continue to figure it out and let this thing click on all three phases.

"We got a good challenge next week in Dallas to do that," Hutchinson added. "So really, we got to learn what we can, and try to move on and as fast as we can, because I think there's a lot of football to be played."

Dan Campbell had no real explanation for why the defensive line has struggled lately, opting to wait until he watched film.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question," said Campbell. "Until I watch this game, I want to know what this game looks like before I make a comment on that. So, I’m not sure.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI