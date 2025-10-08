All Lions

Dan Campbell Calls ESPN Aidan Hutchinson Report 'Bogus'

Dan Campbell addresses if team sent in tape to review on Aidan Hutchinson.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up ahead of game against Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up ahead of game against Baltimore Ravens / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphatically denied a ESPN report from earlier in the season about how team's block defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported a couple of weeks ago on ESPN Monday Night Countdown, "The Detroit Lions have taken notice, and they've asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson. Not that that will protect him out there, but clearly people have noticed some of the plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well."

Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked at his Wednesday media session prior to practice about the former No. 2 overall pick and his effectiveness.

Clearly the team is satisfied with the impact Hutchinson has had this season.

As a follow-up, Campbell was asked about the report and had he seen any changes in how team's have blocked him in recent weeks.

"That's bogus. That's a bogus report," said Campbell. "I don't know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That's bull. Games played a certain way. That's the way it goes, man. It doesn't matter whether we're doing it or somebody else is doing it to our guys. We know that, and we play accordingly."

First thoughts on playing Kansas City Chiefs

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Campbell discussed the challenges of playing on the road against the Chiefs.

Detroit was able to have success back in 2023. In the season-opener, Campbell's squad left victorious, defeating Andy Reid's squad, 21-20.

Matching up against a top-tier opponent certainly has the attention of the coaching staff and the roster.

"You got to make sure your head's on straight and calm the hell down," said Campbell. "That's what you have to do because it is exciting. And you remember Arrowhead, has always been one of those great places to play. It's like, you know, it's a top-five or top-three, if not the best. It's just, it's unique. The fans, the stadium itself, all of it.

And then knowing you're going against the top tier opponent, it's just -- it's the perfect recipe," Campbell commented further. "So, it gets exciting. But you know, listen, man, that's the players. They, they're the ones out there on the field, and they gotta get themselves going. But then, they got to keep their heads about them. So anyway, this will be great. We're looking forward to it."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News