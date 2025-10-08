Dan Campbell Calls ESPN Aidan Hutchinson Report 'Bogus'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphatically denied a ESPN report from earlier in the season about how team's block defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported a couple of weeks ago on ESPN Monday Night Countdown, "The Detroit Lions have taken notice, and they've asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson. Not that that will protect him out there, but clearly people have noticed some of the plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked at his Wednesday media session prior to practice about the former No. 2 overall pick and his effectiveness.
Clearly the team is satisfied with the impact Hutchinson has had this season.
As a follow-up, Campbell was asked about the report and had he seen any changes in how team's have blocked him in recent weeks.
"That's bogus. That's a bogus report," said Campbell. "I don't know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That's bull. Games played a certain way. That's the way it goes, man. It doesn't matter whether we're doing it or somebody else is doing it to our guys. We know that, and we play accordingly."
First thoughts on playing Kansas City Chiefs
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Campbell discussed the challenges of playing on the road against the Chiefs.
Detroit was able to have success back in 2023. In the season-opener, Campbell's squad left victorious, defeating Andy Reid's squad, 21-20.
Matching up against a top-tier opponent certainly has the attention of the coaching staff and the roster.
"You got to make sure your head's on straight and calm the hell down," said Campbell. "That's what you have to do because it is exciting. And you remember Arrowhead, has always been one of those great places to play. It's like, you know, it's a top-five or top-three, if not the best. It's just, it's unique. The fans, the stadium itself, all of it.
And then knowing you're going against the top tier opponent, it's just -- it's the perfect recipe," Campbell commented further. "So, it gets exciting. But you know, listen, man, that's the players. They, they're the ones out there on the field, and they gotta get themselves going. But then, they got to keep their heads about them. So anyway, this will be great. We're looking forward to it."