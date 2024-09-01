Lions LB Shares What 'Pissed Me Off the Most' About Florida Gators
Supporters and former players of the Florida Gators were quite disappointed with the lopsided 41-17 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.
"It's embarrassing, to be quite honest with you," coach Billy Napier said, via Sports Illustrated. "That's how I feel. That's how our kids feel. There's no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better. I do think that our players will show up and they will respond.
"I felt strongly that we would perform better," he commented further. "But I'm not here to make excuses. We've got to get it fixed. We're going to get another opportunity next week, and we've got to play better and coach better."
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone played for the Gators from 2013-2016 and took to social media to reveal what angered him the most.
NFL analyst Warren Sharp shared a clip of offensive lineman (#70) Damieon George seemingly giving up on an interception return.
Sharp noted on social media, "Number 70 just wants the game to end."
Detroit's veteran linebacker indicated, "This is what pissed me off the most out of everything."
Several Lions supporters commented that Lions coach Dan Campbell would never tolerate a lack of effort that was displayed.
Others were curious how players and coaches on the Gators staff should react to seeing this on tape and in film review.
"Saw this same effort level form many other players. No standard in Gainesville at the moment," one commenter replied.
After just one week, Napier and his players already appear to be on the hot seat.