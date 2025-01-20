Alim McNeill Will 'Push Myself' to Return From Torn ACL
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill could only watch from afar as the Lions were dealt a devastating defeat that ended their season.
Sidelined since Week 15 with a torn ACL, McNeill was unable to suit up down the stretch. It was a new experience for him, as he said it was the first time in which he's had a season end due to injury.
In a year that was a big one for McNeill, headlined by a four-year contract extension worth $97 million signed in October, the way it ended can be best described as disappointing. The team lost a game in which it was heavily favored, and the talented defensive tackle was one of several top defenders out due to injury.
“That’s always hard. Whether it’s playoffs or regular season game, it’s always tough," McNeill said. "You want to be out there with the guys competing. I watched it at home just like everyone else did. It was tough watching it, for sure.”
Looking back on the injury, McNeill said he wasn't sure the severity of it when it occurred against the Buffalo Bills. While a torn ACL normally has a lengthy recovery process, the N.C. State product said he will be attacking his recovery process with hopes of returning quicker than expected.
He told reporters Sunday that everything with regards to his recovery was on the "correct path."
“I had no clue what (the injury) was, but I knew there was something a little fishy about it, how it was feeling at the time. I thought maybe it was a little loose or something was sore," McNeill explained. "I had no clue what it was. But as far as season cut short, it was definitely tough, 100 percent tough. This is the first time I’ve had a season end with injury, first time having surgery. It was all new stuff to me.
"It was definitely tough, but you have to put your mind-frame in a different type of spot," McNeill continued. "Now that we’re done, I’ve got to get back on the field as fast as I can. I’m not gonna rush anything, but I’m gonna push myself for sure.”
He is anticipating the team continuing to have high standards for its performance moving into 2025. Once again, the group will be fueled by coming up short of its overall goals.
“As far as OTAs and all that stuff coming up, individually I’m just trying to get back on the field, trying to get strong every day," McNeill said. "As far as the team, we have the same goals for next year. It’s always gonna be the same goal, and that’s every team’s goal, to win the Super Bowl. So we’re gonna put in that much more work to be that much more prepared. There’s no blueprint to it, and there’s no hiding from it, you have to put in the work to get there. That’s what we do as a team.”