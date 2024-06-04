Amik Robertson Is 'Feisty' Competitor, Can Do It All
The Detroit Lions knew when evaluating film of cornerback Amik Robertson that he could fit in quickly in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
“I don’t care if he’s inside or outside, the guy competes. He is a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has the versatility to play in and out. So, yeah, that’s always gonna appeal to us," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "The more flexibility you have, in and out, is always gonna because you can do more jobs. It’s easier to get you to the game. But, the first thing that pops off the tape is how much he challenges and competes. There was no denying that, so we knew he’d fit right in here with us.”
Following minicamp practice, Robertson expressed that each practice is an opportunity to separate himself from other members of the roster.
At this time, the Lions have a wide open competition for playing time in the secondary.
“I’m a very competitive person, man. I know the kind of player I am and the kind of player I can be. I got this far by being a competitive person," said Robertson. "Each and every day I try to do whatever I can to separate myself, do the little things. But also helping my teammates, too. Helping us get out there and ball. Because I know that’s the player I can be and I see a lot of guys out there, they’re doing the same thing.”
Competitive drills are valued by the veteran defensive back, as they are seen as factors that could separate the Lions from the rest of the league.
“I love them. I love them because that’s what wins big games," said Robertson. "That separates us, that’s gonna separate us from a lot of teams as a defense, as an offense. That’s how we’re gonna be able to stack up wins.”
Campbell noted prior to practice that the secondary is wide open for each member of the roster to compete for playing time.
For the former Raiders cornerback, being versatile and proficient at different positions in the secondary make him a coveted asset in Detroit's revamped defense.
“I mean this in the most humblest way, man, I think overall, I’m a football player. So, whatever they need me in, nickel, corner, I could put myself in a position to make plays. That’s what they expect from me. That’s why I’m here," said Robertson. "Whatever they need me to do, man, that’s what I’m gonna do.”
Not having a defined position can be challenging for some. In Detroit, the expectation from the coaching staff is that players be versatile and able to excel if asked to play in different spots and in different defensive calls.
"Wherever they put us at, we help one another. If that’s a nickel, corner, safety, we help one another. At the end of the day, if we’re on the same page, we all win, we all look good as a defense," Robertson said. "That’s what it’s all about. It’s not no one trying to be greedy or separate themselves. We’re all here to help each other. I’m very satisfied with this secondary.”
Training camp approach
For veterans, work in the spring can help when football resumes during training camp.
The 25-year-old indicated the game slows down for him at training camp, due to his attention to detail during organized team activities and minicamp.
“I look at OTAs, camp, I approach it the same way. I try to do the little things when I’m at OTAs, so when we’re at camp, things slow down for me," Robertson explained. "When the game slows down, that’s when I’m a football player, that’s when I’m able to make a lot of plays and help the team win. I’m gonna approach camp the same way I approach camp, probably with a little extra edge, because I’m getting used to the scheme here and I’m kind of fitting in.”
Robertson, entering his fifth NFL season, is a savvy vet compared to the rookie cornerbacks -- Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. -- that he'll be joined by this season in Detroit's defensive backs room. Yet, he still plays with the energy level of a first-year pro.
“I mean, it’s football. It’s what we love to do. There’s a lot of guys that come in with energy. I love this game, I come with energy each and every day," Robertson expressed. "I feel like if my energy’s up, we’re all up. I want to be that guy that helps everybody keep their energy up. But overall, man, I can say there’s a lot of guys in there that come with energy each and every day.”