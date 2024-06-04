Montgomery: Lions Plan to Take Run Game 'Up a Notch'
David Montgomery put it plainly in his first media session of the Detroit Lions' mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
Both he and Jahmyr Gibbs enjoyed strong debut seasons for the organization in 2023. Montgomery surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground, while Gibbs came up just short. However, as the page turns to 2024, the veteran Montgomery said that the effort was viewed as not good enough.
“I definitely think what makes us like peanut butter and jelly and what makes us work is we’re so different, but we’re very good in our own way. It’s hard for teams to prepare for us," Montgomery said. "We’ve got high expectations for ourselves and both of us, together, we didn’t think that was good enough. We want to be better this year and we will.”
Indeed, the Lions do have a strong 1-2 punch between Gibbs and Montgomery, though the first option often varies depending on the flow of the game.
Though both players are viewed within their own specific niches, Gibbs with speed and Montgomery with power, they each demonstrated that they are more than capable of having success in multiple ways.
In fact, Montgomery pointed out that each player mentors the other in ways that they can improve. Though the veteran back didn't specify his goals for improvement ahead of 2024, he said that the culture within the position group is one of consistent growth.
It also allows the Lions to have the luxury of backfield depth that not many teams in the NFL can boast.
“The things that Jah does well that I have to do, he coaches me on and vice versa," Montgomery said. "Just being able to be each other’s counterpart and being able to try to strike off each other is really, really big. It’s hard to find that in the NFL, two guys that are kind of doing it that way.”
The Lions' backfield has begun to take on a new identity as minicamp begins. Led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the theme of 'Detroit Track' has begun to permeate the team's facility.
This mantra comes from the team's run-oriented offensive style, which features the two strong running backs and a stout offensive line.
“Yeah, we want to run it," Montgomery said. "A lot. Fast.”
A new factor in Detroit's run game is rookie Sione Vaki, who is getting his first extended look at the position after playing mostly safety in college. He has already made a strong impression on his new teammates.
“Oh yeah, he’s special too. He’s special, Vaki, he’s goofy though and that’s the part you don’t see," Montgomery explained. "He’s pretty quiet, but he’s a funny guy. He’s super, super skillful. He can do a lot of the similar things between me and Jah. So it’s good to have him doing some of the things that he does. But us as a cumulative, as a whole room, it’s special.”
Montgomery clicked seamlessly with his new team in 2023. Signing as a free agent after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, the veteran posted a career-best 13 rushing scores.
Still, he's looking to reach new heights in 2024. Staying healthy is an emphasis for him, as is fulfilling his internal expectations as he looks to build off a solid showing last year.
He admitted that he has little room for error with a year in the scheme under his belt. As a result, he's full-speed ahead into the upcoming season.
“Yeah, the expectations are far more higher," Montgomery explained. "You’ve been in a system for a year and you have that room to mess up, like you’re allowed to do that. But now, there’s no messing up. So the things that we did and okay last year, we have to take it up a notch and make it elite. We believe in each other and know that we can do that. But in order for that to happen, we have to push each other harder than we pushed each other last year and we will do that.”