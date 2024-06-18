Amon-Ra St. Brown Listed as Candidate to Break WR Record
In three short seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown has morphed into one of the game's very best receivers.
And, that's far from a subjective statement. The USC product has the numbers to back it up, too.
St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has recorded no less than 90 catches, 912 receiving yards and five touchdown catches in each of his first three seasons. Additionally, he's produced 100-plus catches, 1,160-plus receiving yards and at least six touchdown receptions in each of the last two campaigns.
His most recent season was his best as a pro, too. He compiled career-high marks in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515) and touchdown catches (10). Plus, he earned All-Pro honors and the third-highest receiving grade from Pro Football Focus (91.3) for his efforts.
Additionally, for the great start to his career, St. Brown was rewarded this past April with a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $77 million in guaranteed money.
Now, headed into the 2024 campaign, the fourth-year receiver – to no surprise – was recently listed by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks as one of the five “biggest threats” to break Lions legend Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. St. Brown was ranked No. 2 on Brooks’ list.
Johnson, who earned three All-Pro selections and six trips to the Pro Bowl in nine seasons in Detroit, set the NFL's single-season receiving mark in 2012. During the aforementioned campaign, he amassed 1,964 receiving yards, eclipsing fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record of 1,848 yards.
“St. Brown’s superb route-running skills and sticky hands make him an easy find for Jared Goff in critical situations,” Brooks said. “The crafty playmaker repeatedly wins on option routes and crossers, which enables him to tap into his creativity as a route-running specialist. As the Lions continue to expand Ben Johnson’s playbook to generate more opportunities for St. Brown to impact the game, the numbers will continue to pop for the fourth-year pro as he chases the records belonging to one of the Lions’ all-time greats.”
Brooks ranked Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill as the biggest threat to surpass Johnson's NFL-best receiving mark for a single season. Hill has produced 119 catches and 1,700-plus receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.
Rounding out Brooks’ list were the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson (No. 3), the Steelers’ George Pickens (No. 4) and the Browns’ Amari Cooper (No. 5).