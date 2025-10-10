Amon-Ra St. Brown: Jamo Is a 'Favorable Matchup Versus Anyone’
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remains as competitive and confident as ever, even while working through a minor wrist injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday.
The All-Pro pass-catcher reassured fans this week that the issue is nothing serious and that he’ll be ready to go when the Lions face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
"I feel all good,” St. Brown told reporters Thursday. “It's been bugging me for a little (while), but (Wednesday was) just a day to really rest, get my legs back under me. Nothing to worry about. It'll be all good.”
The Lions’ offensive engine has been steady as ever in 2025.
St. Brown hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards in Detroit’s Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, marking his second game this season with at least eight catches and 100 yards.
Even while playing through discomfort, his consistency and toughness continue to set the tone for Detroit’s receiving corps.
“Listen, every game’s different like I told you guys. Everybody’s got a certain amount of plays, there’s a lot of guys that I’ve got to try to get the ball. I was feeling (St. Brown) Saint last week, rightfully so, right? He helped us win that game,” Lions offensive coordinator John Morton said this week. “Like I said, I don’t care what the coverage is, I’m going to call his number. He’s reliable. And the quarterback knows that, too.”
St. Brown isn’t only focused on himself, however.
On Thursday, the star wideout also praised his receiving counterpart Jameson Williams, who has become a dangerous deep threat and a major component of the Lions’ offense.
“I think when you have a guy like Jamo who can stretch the field like he does, you’ve got to respect his speed, no matter if you’re a corner, safety, whatever,” St. Brown said of the fourth-year wideout. “If you don’t have anyone over the top, I mean, I think Jamo is a favorable matchup versus anyone.”
St. Brown credited Williams’ speed and ability to attract extra defensive attention for helping open up opportunities for himself and other receivers underneath.
“Whenever Jamo’s in, I feel like they’ve got someone over the top to make sure he’s not taking the top off,” St. Brown expressed. “I feel like it opens up a lot for us underneath, guys like me, (Isaac) TeSlaa, Kalif (Raymond), (Sam) LaPorta, Jahmyr (Gibbs) whoever it is, I mean, even Jamo. He’s able to run other routes than just going deep because guys are so scared of his speed. I think having him is a blessing.”
With both receivers healthy and clicking, the Lions’ passing game looks increasingly difficult to defend.
As St. Brown battles through his minor injury and Williams continues to develop, Detroit’s offense appears poised to remain one of the NFL’s most productive units heading into the second half of the season.