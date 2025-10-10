Tale of the Tape: Who Holds Edge in Lions-Chiefs Matchup?
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to add another big win to their early season resume.
As part of one of the league’s toughest schedules, the Lions will next take the field in primetime Sunday in one of the toughest road environments. A date with the Kansas City Chiefs looms for Dan Campbell’s team.
Sunday’s game should be a big indicator of where the team stands after reeling off four straight wins. The Chiefs have had to endure an early season swoon through multiple close losses, but still boast the star power that has taken them to three straight Super Bowl appearances.
Here’s a breakdown of how the two teams match up in Sunday’s game.
Lions’ offense vs. Chiefs’ defense
The Lions’ offense has rebounded nicely from the season-opening clunker against Green Bay. After struggling to find the end zone in that game, John Morton’s group has quickly taken its place among the NFL’s best through the first five weeks of the season.
Detroit has plenty of top-end skill position talent, and Jameson Williams will be an X-factor in this game. After two consecutive quiet showings, Williams could be the difference in a game that could be a shootout. Amon-Ra St. Brown is being ailed by a wrist injury, and as a result Williams could assume some of his targets.
Kansas City boasts a strong defensive line that ranks in the top half of most categories and has plenty of weapons. Chris Jones will be a great test for Detroit’s interior offensive line, which includes two young players in guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge.
Ultimately, the Lions will be tasked with creating the comfortable environment in the pocket that allows Goff to thrive. Taylor Decker’s availability will have a lot to do with this. If Decker can’t go, it could be Giovanni Manu or Dan Skipper who will be relied on.
With St. Brown, Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery all capable of making big plays, the Lions should be able to move the ball at a consistent clip. However, the injury to Decker and uncertainty of the interior line against one of the NFL’s best tackles tips the scales closer to even between these two groups.
Edge: Even
Chiefs’ offense vs. Lions’ defense
The Lions have a challenge ahead of them with both of their top cornerbacks dealing with injuries. Against a Kansas City offense headlined by Patrick Mahomes, the Lions could be forced to start Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin.
While both players are veterans with plenty of accrued experience, facing one of the league’s best quarterbacks and the array of talent around him will not be easy. Travis Kelce isn’t the young, explosive version of himself, but is still more than capable of dominating a game at the second level of the defense.
Aside from the questions at cornerback, the Lions’ defense may be well-equipped to limit the Chiefs. Jack Campbell has taken a big step toward being the defensive leader, and the pass-rush has outperformed all expectations.
Detroit’s key will be to manipulate looks and keep Mahomes guessing. It’s much easier said than done, and if the All-Pro is able to connect on big throws against the Lions’ reserve cornerbacks it may be a long night.
Aidan Hutchinson is another X-factor for the Lions. If he can stay in the groove he's been in as of late, the Lions will be in position to make some noise
Robertson and Ya-Sin can generate turnovers, but the team’s overall success hinges on the ability to get after Mahomes. Operating in his home environment and equipped with a mastery of his offense, the Texas Tech product could make Detroit pay for any mistake.
Edge: Chiefs
Quarterbacks
Goff and Mahomes have met twice in the regular season, with Goff taking both matchups in wildly exciting games. Many remember the duel these two had when Goff was with the Rams, and Detroit’s last trip to Kansas City was a thrilling win in the 2023 season opener.
Goff isn’t viewed in the top echelon of quarterbacks, where Mahomes is with three Super Bowls already under his belt. However, he’s shown that he’s just as capable of fueling his team to a win when their backs are against the wall.
The veteran is not rattled by road environments, and as a result composure and execution should not be of concern. Goff currently leads the league in touchdown passes and completion percentage, and is looking to build on that total against the Chiefs.
With these two quarterbacks both capable of making big plays happen, the edge is decided in the smallest of margins. Mahomes can make big plays on the move and make the defense pay for a sliver of a mistake. Goff has sneaky mobility and can make throws on the move, but his weakness is exposed when he’s forced to flee the pocket. As a result, the edge goes to Mahomes.
Edge: Chiefs
Special teams
The Lions have been strong on special teams in recent weeks, particularly in the return game. Kalif Raymond popped a punt return for a score against Cleveland, while Jacob Saylors has had some big kick returns.
Raymond’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain after a neck injury suffered against Cincinnati, and those duties could be turned over to Dominic Lovett. It would be the first big opportunity for the 2025 seventh-round pick.
Meanwhile, Kansas City’s kicking game has not been the strength it has been for the team over the last several years. Harrison Butler is 10-for-13 through five games, with two of those misses coming from beyond 50 yards.
Jake Bates is 6-for-8 with a long of 58 from earlier in the year. He seems to avoid the jitters that come with big moments on the road, and as a result he could come through for Detroit in a big way Sunday.
Edge: Lions
Coaching
Dan Campbell and Andy Reid boast two of the most explosive offenses in the league, and are two of the most highly respected coaches in the game. Both have enjoyed success to different levels, with Reid being the standard among active coaches with three titles.
Both Campbell and Reid have creative offensive attacks, which should make Sunday’s game exciting. Additionally, the battle between both team’s coordinators will be one of the most underrated but key matchups.
On Detroit’s side, offensive coordinator John Morton will be matching wits with one of the best coordinators in the game in Steve Spagnuolo. Morton has proven to be a solid leader for the offense, piloting the group to the top of the league in scoring. Now, he’s tasked with countering against Spagnuolo’s package of blitzes and stunts.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard must have a solid plan for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Kansas City will have an array of unique looks offensively, and Sheppard must account for the loss of his two cornerbacks. If Sheppard is able to scheme up pressures, Detroit’s chances of winning are helped immensely.
With the coaching matchup even by many counts, decision making will become an ultimate factor. The staff that blinks first may be in danger on Sunday, as both teams are led by some of the best coaches in the game.
Edge: Even