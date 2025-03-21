All Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Favorite Play

Touchdown in first NFL season is a great memory for All-Pro Lions wideout.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches the game winning touchdown against Vikings
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches the game winning touchdown against Vikings / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has created many significant memories for supporters early in his NFL career.

The talented wideout has emerged as one of the most reliable receivers in Detroit's offense. His connection with quarterback Jared Goff was slow to develop, but eventually picked up steam throughout the second half of his rookie season.

Recall, Anthony Lynn was Detroit's offensive coordinator back in 2021, Dan Campbell's first season coaching the Lions.

After being drafted in the fourth-round back in 2021, St. Brown was not immediately a focal point of the offense.

When Ben Johnson was promoted to passing game coordinator, St. Brown started to get targeted more and showcased why he had the potential for a bright future in Detroit's offense.

On the season three finale of the 'St. Brown' podcast, the former USC wideout was asked what has been his favorite play since becoming a part of the Lions.

“My favorite play is my first touchdown," St. Brown replied to a listener question that was submitted online. "Against the Vikings, no time left, walk-off. We hadn’t won a game yet all year, my rookie year. The shooting had just happened at Oxford High School, which was terrible. I remember there was kids from that high school at the game, I said what’s up to them. They were super excited to be there and watch the Lions play.

"We had the Oxford logo on our helmet and everything. I think the coaches had the hat on and everything. It was just a crazy time in Michigan," St. Brown added. "We ended up winning our first game, my first touchdown. I feel like for me, after that play, everything took off for me. So that’s my favorite play.”

