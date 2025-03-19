Lions Jared Goff Featured in 'Quarterback' Season 2
The Detroit Lions' national brand continues to grow.
A year after wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was part of a select group being profiled by the streaming service for a show titled, 'Receiver,' Lions' quarterback Jared Goff will be one of three quarterbacks showcased in the second season of Netflix's, 'Quarterback.'
Netflix has partnered with Omaha Productions, a company founded by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, to give fans an up-close look at the league.
It's the third straight year that Netflix will be releasing a television show surrounding the previous NFL season, with last year centered around wide receivers and the year prior following quarterbacks. An official release date for the show was not given in the teaser, but it will release in July.
This year, Goff will be showcased along with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
Goff had a strong 2024 campaign that viewers will likely get to follow closely throughout the show. He was an MVP finalist after throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Goff piloted the Lions to a 15-2 regular season, as the team earned its second-straight NFC North division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.
Unfortunately, the Lions' season came to a bitter end in an upset loss to the Washington Commanders.
It will be the second appearance on the show for Cousins, who was profiled for the show along with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Atlanta's Marcus Mariota.
The Lions' organization has become one of the most popular in the entire league, as they were featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' ahead of the 2022 season and St. Brown was followed for the 2023 campaign. Now, viewers will get the chance to observe the 2024 campaign through the eyes of Goff.