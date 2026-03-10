The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new backup quarterback.

Kyle Allen, who held the role behind starter Jared Goff for the duration of the 2025 season after a strong training camp, has elected to depart for the upcoming campaign. On the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the veteran signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the Lions will need to find a new backup for Goff. Last year, Allen beat out 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker for the job. Goff is the only quarterback on roster for the Lions at this time, though free agency offers the team a chance to add to the room.

Additionally, the team could use one of its draft picks on a young signal caller to develop behind Goff this year.

Here are six quarterbacks the Lions could target as the next backup for Jared Goff after Allen's departure.

Free agency

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is a natural candidate to return to Detroit, as he has spent parts of two seasons playing for Dan Campbell. He was the backup for the entire 2023 season, then exited retirement to join the team late in the 2024 campaign after leading Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship.

After a coaching suspension, Bridgewater returned to the NFL in 2025 and suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still just 33 years old, Bridgewater remains a viable backup quarterback candidate for teams in the market around the league. Last year with Tampa, Brigewater completed 8-of-15 passes for 62 yards across four appearances.

With Allen off to Buffalo, perhaps Campbell reaches out to see if there's any potential for another Motown reunion with the well-respected signal-caller.

Tyrod Taylor

Taylor is another well-versed backup quarterback who has spent time across the league in different schemes. Across his 15 years in the NFL, Taylor has suited up for seven different teams and has appeared in 100 total games.

Most recently, Taylor was with the New York Jets where he appeared in six games and made four starts. All told, Taylor completed 80-of-134 passes for 779 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He has a wealth of experience and has been plenty productive when called upon to start.

Like Bridgewater, Taylor would have a lot of value as a mentor even if the Lions were to add another quarterback in the draft. Taylor also has a tie to new Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka, as Taylor was with the New York Giants during Kafka's first two seasons as offensive coordinator.

C.J. Beathard

Even after establishing Allen as the backup quarterback, the Lions went and signed Beathard to the practice squad. He remained there the entire season, and could be a candidate to return to the organization for the fall and compete for the backup job this season.

Beathard last appeared in a game in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but has been in quarterback rooms with the Dolphins, Jaguars and most recently the Lions since then. He has made 32 appearances and 13 starts in his career, including starting five games in each of his first two seasons.

With experience playing under Campbell, Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan, Beathard has a wealth of time spent working in some of the best offensive schemes in the league and would be another solid veteran voice to continue working with Goff.

NFL Draft

Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier was once believed to be one of the top prospects in this year's draft, but struggled in his final year at LSU. After throwing for over 4,000 yards as a junior, Nussmeier was limited to nine games and threw for 1,927 yards as a senior while dealing with an injury that ended his season.

He's one of what is becoming a dying breed in college football, as he waited his turn at LSU behind Jayden Daniels before taking over as the starter in 2024. Even amidst his struggles, Nussmeier somewhat revived his draft stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

There is some NFL pedigree with Nussmeier, as his father Doug spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles before being hired by Kellen Moore to be the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Nussmeier is among the second-tier of prospects and could be a mid-round target for the Lions, though he may have worked his way back into the mix of Day 2 picks with a strong showing in recent weeks.

Cole Payton

The Lions hosted Payton on a formal visit at the Combine, and it's hard not to like the potential pairing between the team and the versatile quarterback. He's one of the best dual-threat options available in this year's crop, with over 700 rushing yards to his tally this season in addition to 2,719 yards through the air.

Detroit hasn't had a true dual threat to back up Goff, and Payton would offer an intriguing new skill set that the Lions could design special packages around. With his running ability, he could offer a unique wrinkle for the offense even behind Goff. While Payton isn't the best thrower and would need some development, he would be a fun addition to the Lions' offense.

Though Payton played at the FCS level, he's working his way into the middle tier of quarterbacks. Currently, ESPN has him projected to be between a late Day 2 and an early Day 3 pick in this year's draft.

Taylen Green

Green put on a phenomenal show at the Combine and has plenty of natural athleticism. He ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, officially clocking in at 4.36, while also putting on a show in the broad and vertical jumps.

There are some technical aspects of Green's game that need some development, but the athletic traits are hard to ignore. In Detroit, there wouldn't be pressure on Green to play right away, especially if he was paired with a veteran backup.

As a result, Green is another intriguing backup candidate with the potential to develop into a contributor for the Lions. He's another quarterback the Lions could scheme some designed run plays around, which offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has familiarity with from his time with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.