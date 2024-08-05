Robertson: St. Brown Tries to 'Put People on Their Ass'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is not afraid to showcase his physicality on the football field.
While many will highlight his catching ability and his propensity to shed tackles and secure yards after the catch, an underrrated aspects of St. Brown's game is his physicality and willingness to block and aid his teammates get open and secure additional space out on the field.
On the first day of joint practices, the former fourth-round pick was at the center of a significant brawl. The Giants were well aware of who the key components are in Detroit's offense. They were unafraid to give Detroit's offense, including St. Brown, extra shoves when reps were completed.
After a nice reception, St. Brown and the Giants' defense let tensions boil over. He shoved Dane Belton, leading to a massive skirmish breaking out.
Amik Robertson, who is a new member of Detroit's secondary, cautioned that he must be aware of where St. Brown is at all times. The standout wideout takes plenty of pride in blocking, even when the player across from him is his teammate.
"You have to watch him out there," said Robertson. "You know we are practicing with him every day. He tries to sneak up on you and put people on their ass, you know? So, you know, he's a very passionate player. I mean, you you want guys like that on a team because he helps, you know, the opposite side of the ball, you know? So we all know who he is. We all know what he did in his in his game, you know. But he's a hard working man. He come to work each and every day.
Physical practice against Giants
The Lions did not shy away from the increased physicality demonstrated by the home team. Several skirmishes and brawls broke out during Monday's practice.
The Giants, who were well aware they did not match Detroit's intensity on the first day of joint practices last year, made it a mission to be physical. This included even bumping Lions after reps were over.
Isaiah Simmons levied a massive hit on St. Brown during a David Montgomery run.
"Sometimes you gotta break "dawgs" apart," said Robertson. "So, you try to keep it competitive, because a competitive nature brings brings out the best on both sides. That's what Dan Campbell wants to see."
Playing outside
Against the Giants, Robertson got some reps playing on the outside.
While he would not state a preference, playing outside gives the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back an opportunity to showcase his abilities and to prove doubters wrong.
"Opportunity, man. You know, a lot of guys that think because of my height (Think I can't cover). I get more opportunity in the slot than I get on the outside. That's why I like I like playing outside, but I also like playing inside," said Robertson. "But I think for us outside, I get a lot of more opportunity because guys underestimate my jumping ability, my instincts.
"So, that's why I enjoy playing outside. I'm not going to say I like it more than on the inside. But I try to be myself within the scheme, once I jump outside."