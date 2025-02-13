All Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Wants to Show Eagles How S**t Operates

Amon-Ra St. Brown wants to play Eagles to open 2025 NFL season.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions might be an appealing team the league decides should travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles to kickoff the 2025 NFL season.

On the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast, Detroit's talented wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed the desire to play the defending Super Bowl champions to kickoff the 2025 season.

“The Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl,” St. Brown noted. “Can I read you the list of teams that could be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you’re the NFL, who are you putting in there?”

Both brothers agreed the Lions would be an ideal matchup the league might want to highlight.

In 2024, the Lions were the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, while the Eagles finished as the No. 2 seed. Unfortunately, an early playoff exit prevented the Lions from facing the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

"That's what I'm saying. So we might be playing opening night," St. Brown expressed. "You would see what our healthy defense, how that s**t operates."

After Alim McNeill was lost for the season, the defense and their ability to stop opponents really struggled.

In December, Aaron Glenn's defense gave up an average of 32.5 points per game. Philadelphia, led by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, were able to find their groove on offense throughout the final quarter of the season and carried their momentum to win a Super Bowl.

