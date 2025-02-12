Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Was Not Fan of Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was not a fan of what transpired on Super Bowl Sunday.
The game became largely uncompetitive by the second quarter and the Philadelphia Eagles went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
On the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast, Detroit's talented wideout shared he felt the entire Super Bowl, including the halftime performance of Kendrick Lamar was "wack".
“Super Bowl Sunday, it was a wack Super Bowl to me, I’m gonna be honest," St. Brown said. "I wanted to be in it, we didn’t make it. Obviously, I’m gonna watch the Super Bowl because I want to se who wins. But from the game to the halftime performance, I thought it was wack.”
St. Brown and his brothers Osiris and Equanimeous debated their feelings on the halftime show. While Equanimeous was a fan, Amon-Ra and Osiris both shared that they had their issues with the performance.
Osiris noted that the sound felt off to him, while Amon-Ra did not enjoy the first half of the performance. He felt that Lamar redeemed it later by playing hit songs such as Not Like Us, along with adding popular artist SZA to the performance.
“Out of 10 I give him a six. It could’ve been like an eight or nine. I give him a six out of 10," said St. Brown. "Not Like Us, I like the way he brought that in like, ‘Oh I can’t do it, I’m gonna get sued.’ They teased it, came back to it, that was dope. SZA coming out, I think, was one of the hardest parts. She killed it. I don’t know if she was even singing, but she did a good job. And then the ending of it was good. But the first half, 50 percent, was trash to me.”
Potential opponents for season opener
Like many, the former fourth-round pick realized that since the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they will be featured in the season-opening game in front of a nationally-televised audience.
St. Brown expressed, along with Equanimeous, that the two teams that are the leading contender to travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Eagles are the Lions or the Commanders.
The 25-year-old expressed he would welcome facing the defending Super Bowl champions, especially with a defense that was healthy. Both indicated the team likely needs to focus on continuing to build up the defense this offseason, instead of targeting a player like wideout Cooper Kupp.