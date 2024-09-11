'We'll Find a Way': Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be Targeted More
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not have his typical stellar game in the season opening victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
The talented wideout was targeted six times and secured three receptions for 13 yards.
“Yeah, I mean, we tried. We did. We called his number quite a few times," Dan Campbell explained. "It felt like, for whatever reason, either coverage took it away or something like that happens on the inside slant and he kind of trips on it. There were just these things that it was just kind of one of those games.
"But he’s constantly somebody we think about, I mean, that doesn’t go away. And certainly, we want to get him targeted more than what showed yesterday, I mean, that’s the obvious," Campbell commented further. "He’s a catalyst for us, no different than what we talked about like David (Montgomery) in the run game. Saint’s one of our guys, but as far as teams looking at that, I’m not worried about that, we’ll find a way.”
Across the league, the play of quarterbacks was less than stellar, as teams struggled to record passing touchdowns and score points.
Campbell indicated during his weekly interview on 97.1 The Ticket that finding rhythm in the passing game is typically the last thing to show up consistently at the start of a new season.
“It’s always going to be the last to come. The precision of your pass game is the hardest game to really find a rhythm in because everybody has to be on the same page, and that’s from obviously the tight end, the quarterback, receivers, the timing, the protection holding up long enough," said Campbell. "And so there’s so many moving parts that are in that, it’s the last thing that really comes. So of course we wanted it to be better, but I’m also not that surprised that we were off on it a little bit.”